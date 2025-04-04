CotizacionesSecciones
BCHUSD: Bitcoin Cash US Dollar

638.49 USD 41.84 (7.01%)
Sector: Criptodivisa Básica: Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El coste de BCHUSD de hoy ha cambiado un 7.01%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 589.49 USD, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 646.03 USD.

Siga la dinámica de los precios en Bitcoin cash vs dólar estadounidense. La cotizaciones en tiempo real le ayudarán a reaccionar con rapidez a los cambios en el mercado. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de Bitcoin cash en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BCHUSD News

Rango diario
589.49 646.03
Rango anual
248.59 646.03
Cierres anteriores
596.65
Open
596.64
Bid
638.49
Ask
638.79
Low
589.49
High
646.03
Volumen
10.033 K
Cambio diario
7.01%
Cambio mensual
17.45%
Cambio a 6 meses
111.83%
Cambio anual
86.66%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B