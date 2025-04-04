Divisas / BCHUSD
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
BCHUSD: Bitcoin Cash US Dollar
638.49 USD 41.84 (7.01%)
Sector: Criptodivisa Básica: Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El coste de BCHUSD de hoy ha cambiado un 7.01%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 589.49 USD, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 646.03 USD.
Siga la dinámica de los precios en Bitcoin cash vs dólar estadounidense. La cotizaciones en tiempo real le ayudarán a reaccionar con rapidez a los cambios en el mercado. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de Bitcoin cash en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BCHUSD News
- If You'd Invested $200 in Each of the Top 20 Altcoins During the Last Crypto Boom, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
- Bloomberg analyst says altcoin ETF approvals unlikely to trigger a traditional alt season
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Banco De Chile Stock?
- Got $2,500? Avoid These 3 Cryptocurrencies and Don't Look Back.
- Got $2,500? Avoid These 3 Cryptocurrencies and Don't Look Back.
- Where Will iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Be in 5 Years?
- Banco De Chile earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- Bitcoin Cash Surges Past $580 as Analysts Predict Breakout Toward $620–$680 Range
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 22nd
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 22nd
- Deutsche Bank Q2 Earnings Coming Up: What's in the Cards?
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 16th
- Tether’s Grip On Stablecoin Market At Risk As Regulated Rivals Gain Momentum – Here’s Why
- Who Moved 80,000 BTC? Bitcoin On-Chain Sleuth Drops Bombshell Exposé
- Sudden $8.6 Billion Bitcoin Move May Be Largest Crypto Heist — Incoming Market Crash?
- Why Has The Pudgy Penguins Token Shot Up 50% In The Past Week? - Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (ARCA:BTC)
- Bitcoin, Dogecoin Hold Gains While Ethereum Drops - Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (ARCA:BTC)
- What's Going On With Bitcoin Cash Wednesday?
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Pops 8% Higher — Can The Momentum Continue?
- These Cheap Bitcoin Plays Are Spiking As BTC Struggles Amid Rising Geopolitical Heat - Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH)
- Bitcoin Cash Leads Market Gains As Investors Flock To Inexpensive BTC Alternatives Amid Iran-Israel Conflict - Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH)
- Banco De Chile: A Safe Spot In A Turbulent Market With A 6.7% Dividend Yield (NYSE:BCH)
- Bitcoin Cash Rises Amid Broader Crypto Rally: What's Going On?
- ECH: Well Positioned For 2026 And Beyond
Rango diario
589.49 646.03
Rango anual
248.59 646.03
- Cierres anteriores
- 596.65
- Open
- 596.64
- Bid
- 638.49
- Ask
- 638.79
- Low
- 589.49
- High
- 646.03
- Volumen
- 10.033 K
- Cambio diario
- 7.01%
- Cambio mensual
- 17.45%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 111.83%
- Cambio anual
- 86.66%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B