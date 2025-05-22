QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BCHUSD
BCHUSD: Bitcoin Cash US Dollar

600.17 USD 35.46 (5.58%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il prezzo di BCHUSD ha avuto una variazione del -5.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 596.95 USD e ad un massimo di 636.91 USD.

Segui le dinamiche di Bitcoin Cash vs Dollaro Statunitense. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Bitcoin cash sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
596.95 636.91
Intervallo Annuale
248.59 649.58
Chiusura Precedente
635.63
Apertura
635.63
Bid
600.17
Ask
600.47
Minimo
596.95
Massimo
636.91
Volume
10.622 K
Variazione giornaliera
-5.58%
Variazione Mensile
10.40%
Variazione Semestrale
99.11%
Variazione Annuale
75.46%
21 settembre, domenica