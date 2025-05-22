Valute / BCHUSD
BCHUSD: Bitcoin Cash US Dollar
600.17 USD 35.46 (5.58%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il prezzo di BCHUSD ha avuto una variazione del -5.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 596.95 USD e ad un massimo di 636.91 USD.
Segui le dinamiche di Bitcoin Cash vs Dollaro Statunitense. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Bitcoin cash sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BCHUSD News
Intervallo Giornaliero
596.95 636.91
Intervallo Annuale
248.59 649.58
- Chiusura Precedente
- 635.63
- Apertura
- 635.63
- Bid
- 600.17
- Ask
- 600.47
- Minimo
- 596.95
- Massimo
- 636.91
- Volume
- 10.622 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.58%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.40%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 99.11%
- Variazione Annuale
- 75.46%
21 settembre, domenica