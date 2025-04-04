Currencies / BCHUSD
BCHUSD: Bitcoin Cash US Dollar
600.94 USD 34.69 (5.46%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Profit currency: US Dollar
BCHUSD price has changed by -5.46% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 596.95 USD and at a high of 636.91 USD.
Follow Bitcoin Cash vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Bitcoin cash price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BCHUSD News
Daily Range
596.95 636.91
Year Range
248.59 649.58
- Previous Close
- 635.63
- Open
- 635.63
- Bid
- 600.94
- Ask
- 601.24
- Low
- 596.95
- High
- 636.91
- Volume
- 10.488 K
- Daily Change
- -5.46%
- Month Change
- 10.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 99.37%
- Year Change
- 75.68%
