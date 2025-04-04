QuotesSections
Currencies / BCHUSD
Back to Cryptocurrencies

BCHUSD: Bitcoin Cash US Dollar

600.94 USD 34.69 (5.46%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Profit currency: US Dollar

BCHUSD price has changed by -5.46% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 596.95 USD and at a high of 636.91 USD.

Follow Bitcoin Cash vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Bitcoin cash price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BCHUSD News

Daily Range
596.95 636.91
Year Range
248.59 649.58
Previous Close
635.63
Open
635.63
Bid
600.94
Ask
601.24
Low
596.95
High
636.91
Volume
10.488 K
Daily Change
-5.46%
Month Change
10.54%
6 Months Change
99.37%
Year Change
75.68%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
418
Fcst
Prev
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
542
Fcst
Prev
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
266.4 K
Fcst
Prev
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
98.7 K
Fcst
Prev
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
-225.1 K
Fcst
Prev
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
17.8 K
Fcst
Prev
25.5 K