Devises / BCHUSD
BCHUSD: Bitcoin Cash US Dollar
600.17 USD 35.46 (5.58%)
Secteur: Crypto Monnaie Base: Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le cours de BCHUSD a changé de -5.58% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, il a été négocié à un minimum de 596.95 USD et à un maximum de 636.91 USD.
Suivez la dynamique de Bitcoin Cash vs. Dollar US. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Bitcoin cash a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des prix par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Range quotidien
596.95 636.91
Range Annuel
248.59 649.58
- Clôture Précédente
- 635.63
- Ouverture
- 635.63
- Bid
- 600.17
- Ask
- 600.47
- Plus Bas
- 596.95
- Plus Haut
- 636.91
- Volume
- 10.622 K
- Changement quotidien
- -5.58%
- Changement Mensuel
- 10.40%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 99.11%
- Changement Annuel
- 75.46%
20 septembre, samedi