BCHUSD: Bitcoin Cash US Dollar

600.17 USD 35.46 (5.58%)
Secteur: Crypto Monnaie Base: Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le cours de BCHUSD a changé de -5.58% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, il a été négocié à un minimum de 596.95 USD et à un maximum de 636.91 USD.

Suivez la dynamique de Bitcoin Cash vs. Dollar US. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Bitcoin cash a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des prix par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
596.95 636.91
Range Annuel
248.59 649.58
Clôture Précédente
635.63
Ouverture
635.63
Bid
600.17
Ask
600.47
Plus Bas
596.95
Plus Haut
636.91
Volume
10.622 K
Changement quotidien
-5.58%
Changement Mensuel
10.40%
Changement à 6 Mois
99.11%
Changement Annuel
75.46%
20 septembre, samedi