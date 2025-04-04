CotaçõesSeções
BCHUSD
BCHUSD: Bitcoin Cash US Dollar

633.91 USD 1.72 (0.27%)
Setor: Criptomoeda Base: Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do BCHUSD para hoje mudou para -0.27%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 633.91 %ProfitCurrency% por %ContractSize% unidades e o mais alto foi 635.39 %ProfitCurrency%.

Fique atualizado sobre a dinâmica de preços de Bitcoin cash vs dólar americano. Cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente às mudanças do mercado. Gráficos históricos mostram como o preço de Bitcoin cash mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

BCHUSD Notícias

Faixa diária
633.91 635.39
Faixa anual
248.59 649.58
Fechamento anterior
635.63
Open
635.39
Bid
633.91
Ask
634.21
Low
633.91
High
635.39
Volume
25
Mudança diária
-0.27%
Mudança mensal
16.60%
Mudança de 6 meses
110.31%
Mudança anual
85.32%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
1.734%
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
$​49.2 bilh
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​151.0 bilh