BCHUSD: Bitcoin Cash US Dollar
633.91 USD 1.72 (0.27%)
Setor: Criptomoeda Base: Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BCHUSD para hoje mudou para -0.27%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 633.91 %ProfitCurrency% por %ContractSize% unidades e o mais alto foi 635.39 %ProfitCurrency%.
Fique atualizado sobre a dinâmica de preços de Bitcoin cash vs dólar americano. Cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente às mudanças do mercado. Gráficos históricos mostram como o preço de Bitcoin cash mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
633.91 635.39
Faixa anual
248.59 649.58
- Fechamento anterior
- 635.63
- Open
- 635.39
- Bid
- 633.91
- Ask
- 634.21
- Low
- 633.91
- High
- 635.39
- Volume
- 25
- Mudança diária
- -0.27%
- Mudança mensal
- 16.60%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 110.31%
- Mudança anual
- 85.32%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh