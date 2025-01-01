DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarColecciones de datos genéricasCSortedSet<T>GetReverse 

GetReverse

Obtiene una copia del conjunto clasificado actual, donde todos los elementos se ubican en el orden inverso.

bool GetReverse(
   T&  array[]     // matriz para el guardado
   );

Parámetros

&array[]

[out]  Matriz para el guardado.

Valor devuelto

Devuelve true en caso de éxito, de lo contrario, devuelve false.