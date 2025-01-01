Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarColecciones de datos genéricasCSortedSet<T>GetReverse AddCountContainsComparerTryGetMinTryGetMaxCopyToClearRemoveExceptWithIntersectWithSymmetricExceptWithUnionWithIsProperSubsetOfIsProperSupersetOfIsSubsetOfIsSupersetOfOverlapsSetEqualsGetViewBetweenGetReverse GetReverse Obtiene una copia del conjunto clasificado actual, donde todos los elementos se ubican en el orden inverso. bool GetReverse( T& array[] // matriz para el guardado ); Parámetros &array[] [out] Matriz para el guardado. Valor devuelto Devuelve true en caso de éxito, de lo contrario, devuelve false. GetViewBetween CStack<T>