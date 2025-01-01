DocumentaciónSecciones
TryGetMin

Obtiene el elemento mínimo del conjunto clasificado.

bool TryGetMin(
   T&  min     // variable para guardar el valor
   );

Parámetros

&min

[out]  Variable en la que se guardará el valor mínimo.

Valor devuelto

Devuelve true en caso de éxito, de lo contrario, devuelve false.