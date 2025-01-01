Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarColecciones de datos genéricasCSortedSet<T>TryGetMin AddCountContainsComparerTryGetMinTryGetMaxCopyToClearRemoveExceptWithIntersectWithSymmetricExceptWithUnionWithIsProperSubsetOfIsProperSupersetOfIsSubsetOfIsSupersetOfOverlapsSetEqualsGetViewBetweenGetReverse TryGetMin Obtiene el elemento mínimo del conjunto clasificado. bool TryGetMin( T& min // variable para guardar el valor ); Parámetros &min [out] Variable en la que se guardará el valor mínimo. Valor devuelto Devuelve true en caso de éxito, de lo contrario, devuelve false. Comparer TryGetMax