- Add
- Count
- Contains
- Comparer
- TryGetMin
- TryGetMax
- CopyTo
- Clear
- Remove
- ExceptWith
- IntersectWith
- SymmetricExceptWith
- UnionWith
- IsProperSubsetOf
- IsProperSupersetOf
- IsSubsetOf
- IsSupersetOf
- Overlaps
- SetEquals
- GetViewBetween
- GetReverse
IsProperSubsetOf
Determina si el conjunto clasificado actual es un subconjunto estricto de la colección o matriz establecidas.
Versión para trabajar con la colección que implementa la interfaz ICollection<T>.
|
bool IsProperSubsetOf(
Versión para trabajar con la matriz.
|
bool IsProperSubsetOf(
Parámetros
*collection
[in] Colección para definir la relación.
&collection[]
[in] Matriz para definir la relación.
Valor devuelto
Retorna true si el conjunto clasificado actual es un subconjunto estricto, de lo contrario, false.