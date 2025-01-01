Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarColecciones de datos genéricasCSortedSet<T>Comparer AddCountContainsComparerTryGetMinTryGetMaxCopyToClearRemoveExceptWithIntersectWithSymmetricExceptWithUnionWithIsProperSubsetOfIsProperSupersetOfIsSubsetOfIsSupersetOfOverlapsSetEqualsGetViewBetweenGetReverse Comparer Retorna el puntero a la interfaz IComparer<T>, usada para organizar el conjunto clasificado. IComparer<T>* Comparer() const; Valor devuelto Retorna el puntero a la interfaz IComparer<T>. Contains TryGetMin