Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarColecciones de datos genéricasCSortedSet<T>Comparer 

Comparer

Retorna el puntero a la interfaz IComparer<T>, usada para organizar el conjunto clasificado.

IComparer<T>* Comparer() const;

Valor devuelto

Retorna el puntero a la interfaz IComparer<T>.