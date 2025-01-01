MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsCSortedSet<T>GetReverse AddCountContainsComparerTryGetMinTryGetMaxCopyToClearRemoveExceptWithIntersectWithSymmetricExceptWithUnionWithIsProperSubsetOfIsProperSupersetOfIsSubsetOfIsSupersetOfOverlapsSetEqualsGetViewBetweenGetReverse GetReverse Gets a copy of the current sorted set, in which all the elements are arranged in a reverse order. bool GetReverse( T& array[] // an array for writing ); Parameters &array[] [out] An array for writing. Return Value Returns true on successful, or false otherwise. GetViewBetween CStack<T>