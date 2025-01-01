DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsCSortedSet<T>GetReverse 

GetReverse

Gets a copy of the current sorted set, in which all the elements are arranged in a reverse order.

bool GetReverse(
   T&  array[]     // an array for writing
   );

Parameters

&array[]

[out] An array for writing.

Return Value

Returns true on successful, or false otherwise.