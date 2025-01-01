Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarColecciones de datos genéricasCSortedSet<T>Add AddCountContainsComparerTryGetMinTryGetMaxCopyToClearRemoveExceptWithIntersectWithSymmetricExceptWithUnionWithIsProperSubsetOfIsProperSupersetOfIsSubsetOfIsSupersetOfOverlapsSetEqualsGetViewBetweenGetReverse Add Añade un elemento al conjunto clasificado. bool Add( T value // valor del elemento ); Parámetros value [in] Valor del elemento a añadir. Valor devuelto Devuelve true en caso de éxito, de lo contrario, devuelve false. CSortedSet<T> Count