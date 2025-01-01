DocumentaciónSecciones
Add

Añade un elemento al conjunto clasificado.

bool Add(
    value     // valor del elemento
   );

Parámetros

value

[in]  Valor del elemento a añadir.

Valor devuelto

Devuelve true en caso de éxito, de lo contrario, devuelve false.