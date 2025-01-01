Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarColecciones de datos genéricasCSortedSet<T>TryGetMax AddCountContainsComparerTryGetMinTryGetMaxCopyToClearRemoveExceptWithIntersectWithSymmetricExceptWithUnionWithIsProperSubsetOfIsProperSupersetOfIsSubsetOfIsSupersetOfOverlapsSetEqualsGetViewBetweenGetReverse TryGetMax Obtiene el elemento máximo del conjunto clasificado. bool TryGetMax( T& max // variable para guardar el valor ); Parámetros &max [out] Variable en la que se guardará el valor máximo. Valor devuelto Devuelve true en caso de éxito, de lo contrario, devuelve false. TryGetMin CopyTo