Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarColecciones de datos genéricasCSortedSet<T>TryGetMax 

TryGetMax

Obtiene el elemento máximo del conjunto clasificado.

bool TryGetMax(
   T&  max     // variable para guardar el valor
   );

Parámetros

&max

[out]  Variable en la que se guardará el valor máximo.

Valor devuelto

Devuelve true en caso de éxito, de lo contrario, devuelve false.