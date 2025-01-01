DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5 Biblioteca estándar Colecciones de datos genéricas CSortedSet<T> IsSupersetOf 

IsSupersetOf

Determina si el conjunto clasificado actual es un superconjunto de la colección o matriz establecidas.

Versión para trabajar con la colección que implementa la interfaz ICollection<T>.

bool IsSupersetOf(
   ICollection<T>*  collection     // colección para definir la relación
   );

Versión para trabajar con la matriz.

bool IsSupersetOf(
   T&  array[]                     // matriz para definir la relación
   );

Parámetros

*collection

[in]  Colección para definir la relación.

&collection[]

[in]  Matriz para definir la relación.

Valor devuelto

Retorna true si el conjunto clasificado actual es un superconjunto, de lo contrario, false.