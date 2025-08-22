Currencies / WDAY
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
WDAY: Workday Inc - Class A
219.71 USD 3.10 (1.39%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WDAY exchange rate has changed by -1.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 219.42 and at a high of 224.41.
Follow Workday Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WDAY News
- Workday to acquire AI firm Sana for $1.1 billion
- Workday Teams Up With Kinaxis to Streamline Operational Silos
- Oracle’s not-so-secret weapon that’s helped it quickly take on the cloud giants
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Workday, Inc. (WDAY) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia
- Workday at Goldman Sachs Conference: AI and Global Growth Focus
- Needham reiterates Buy rating on Workday stock ahead of Analyst Day
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- Can ServiceNow's Expanding Federal Footprint Push the Share Higher?
- Salesforce: H2 FY2026 Guidance Looks Conservative, Leaving Room For Upside (NYSE:CRM)
- Tracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio—Q2 2025 Update
- BNP Paribas maintains Salesforce stock rating despite 5% drop
- Jim Cramer: Sell Chime, Get This Buy Now Pay Later Stock Instead - Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM)
- Klaviyo appoints Chano Fernández as interim executive officer, updates board roles
- Best Buy, Dollar General, Dell lead earnings reports on Saturday
- Data Breach at Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Has Reached Google’s Gmail - TipRanks.com
- Palantir Stock Stays Above 50-Day Line, Bucks AI Software Worries. Is PLTR Stock A Buy?
- Why Workday’s (WDAY) Sturdy Quarter Sparked a Sell-Off - TipRanks.com
- Software’s Death by AI Has Been Greatly Exaggerated
- Workday: Are the AI Disruption Fears Real, or Is It Time to Buy the Stock on the Dip?
- Here's Why Workday (WDAY) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Dow Jumps Over 800 Points Following Powell's Speech: Investor Sentiment Improves, Fear Index In 'Greed' Zone - BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs (NYSE:BJ), Heico (NYSE:HEI)
- Dow notches record high as Wall Street cheers Powell's speech
- Wall Street closes higher as Powell hints at Fed rate cut
Daily Range
219.42 224.41
Year Range
205.33 294.01
- Previous Close
- 222.81
- Open
- 222.75
- Bid
- 219.71
- Ask
- 220.01
- Low
- 219.42
- High
- 224.41
- Volume
- 3.552 K
- Daily Change
- -1.39%
- Month Change
- -3.42%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.68%
- Year Change
- -10.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%