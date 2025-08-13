Currencies / TWLO
TWLO: Twilio Inc Class A
101.66 USD 2.88 (2.75%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TWLO exchange rate has changed by -2.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 101.22 and at a high of 103.89.
Follow Twilio Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TWLO News
Daily Range
101.22 103.89
Year Range
63.19 151.95
- Previous Close
- 104.54
- Open
- 103.67
- Bid
- 101.66
- Ask
- 101.96
- Low
- 101.22
- High
- 103.89
- Volume
- 2.460 K
- Daily Change
- -2.75%
- Month Change
- -0.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.06%
- Year Change
- 55.87%
