- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PICK: iShares MSCI Global Select Metals & Mining Producers Fund
PICK exchange rate has changed by 0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.80 and at a high of 46.12.
Follow iShares MSCI Global Select Metals & Mining Producers Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PICK News
- Are rare earth materials the new AI?
- The Technicals: Recovering From 2011 PTSD
- How To Know When The Precious Metals Pullback Is Over (Technical Analysis)
- Did Gold And Silver Just Peak? (Technical Analysis)
- Here's Where Gold & Silver Stand Now (Technical Analysis)
- The Technicals: Silver Catches Up, Both Metals Have Many Bullish Indicators
- Gold And Silver Officially Confirm Their Breakouts (Technical Analysis)
- Commodities: Secondary Sanction Noise Fails To Push Oil Higher
- Investing In Bullion Vs. Mining Stocks
- Precious Metals Surge After Dovish Jackson Hole Speech (Technical Analysis)
- Chart Of The Day: Does This Mean It's Almost Time For Gold's Next Breakout?
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- GNT: Gold Miners Appear Underpriced, And This Fund Could Benefit (NYSE:GNT)
- Gold Stocks Re-Taking The Macro As It Creeps Counter-Cyclical
- Gold: Bottom's Up
- How Long Will Tariff-Related Uncertainty Last? Business Execs Are Split
- Is Gold Still Shining?
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- Gold Priced In Major Currencies Reveals Clear Consolidation (Technical Analysis)
- The Technicals: Gold Bull Market Still Looks Very Strong
- Why Iran Vs. Israel Can't Really Crush Oil Markets (But Can Help Gold)
- Late Innings For The Gold Stock Rally
- Israel's Strike Lifts Dollar But Only Modestly, Gold And Oil Rally
- Can't See The Risk-Off By Looking At The Dollar Or Gold (SPX)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PICK stock price today?
iShares MSCI Global Select Metals & Mining Producers Fund stock is priced at 45.94 today. It trades within 45.80 - 46.12, yesterday's close was 45.68, and trading volume reached 176. The live price chart of PICK shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI Global Select Metals & Mining Producers Fund stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI Global Select Metals & Mining Producers Fund is currently valued at 45.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.29% and USD. View the chart live to track PICK movements.
How to buy PICK stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI Global Select Metals & Mining Producers Fund shares at the current price of 45.94. Orders are usually placed near 45.94 or 46.24, while 176 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow PICK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PICK stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI Global Select Metals & Mining Producers Fund involves considering the yearly range 29.96 - 47.13 and current price 45.94. Many compare 2.54% and 29.66% before placing orders at 45.94 or 46.24. Explore the PICK price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the past year was 47.13. Within 29.96 - 47.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Global Select Metals & Mining Producers Fund performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) over the year was 29.96. Comparing it with the current 45.94 and 29.96 - 47.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PICK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PICK stock split?
iShares MSCI Global Select Metals & Mining Producers Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.68, and 13.29% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 45.68
- Open
- 45.90
- Bid
- 45.94
- Ask
- 46.24
- Low
- 45.80
- High
- 46.12
- Volume
- 176
- Daily Change
- 0.57%
- Month Change
- 2.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 29.66%
- Year Change
- 13.29%