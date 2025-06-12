QuotesSections
PICK: iShares MSCI Global Select Metals & Mining Producers Fund

45.94 USD 0.26 (0.57%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PICK exchange rate has changed by 0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.80 and at a high of 46.12.

Follow iShares MSCI Global Select Metals & Mining Producers Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PICK stock price today?

iShares MSCI Global Select Metals & Mining Producers Fund stock is priced at 45.94 today. It trades within 45.80 - 46.12, yesterday's close was 45.68, and trading volume reached 176. The live price chart of PICK shows these updates.

Does iShares MSCI Global Select Metals & Mining Producers Fund stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI Global Select Metals & Mining Producers Fund is currently valued at 45.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.29% and USD. View the chart live to track PICK movements.

How to buy PICK stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI Global Select Metals & Mining Producers Fund shares at the current price of 45.94. Orders are usually placed near 45.94 or 46.24, while 176 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow PICK updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PICK stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI Global Select Metals & Mining Producers Fund involves considering the yearly range 29.96 - 47.13 and current price 45.94. Many compare 2.54% and 29.66% before placing orders at 45.94 or 46.24. Explore the PICK price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the past year was 47.13. Within 29.96 - 47.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Global Select Metals & Mining Producers Fund performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) over the year was 29.96. Comparing it with the current 45.94 and 29.96 - 47.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PICK moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PICK stock split?

iShares MSCI Global Select Metals & Mining Producers Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.68, and 13.29% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
45.80 46.12
Year Range
29.96 47.13
Previous Close
45.68
Open
45.90
Bid
45.94
Ask
46.24
Low
45.80
High
46.12
Volume
176
Daily Change
0.57%
Month Change
2.54%
6 Months Change
29.66%
Year Change
13.29%
