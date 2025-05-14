Currencies / NWBI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NWBI: Northwest Bancshares Inc
12.31 USD 0.12 (0.97%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NWBI exchange rate has changed by -0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.20 and at a high of 12.49.
Follow Northwest Bancshares Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NWBI News
- Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Northwest Bancshares earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Provident Financial (PROV) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Northwest Bank Opens First New Financial Center in Six Years
- 17 Ideal 'Safer' Dividend Dogs To Buy Out Of 72 June Graham Value All-Stars
- Penns Woods Bancorp: Being Acquired By Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:PWOD)
- First Commonwealth Financial: Shares Are Nearing An Upgrade (NYSE:FCF)
- Buy Any Of 18 Ideal 'Safer' May Dividend Dogs Out Of 70 Graham Value All-Stars (GVAS)
- DA Davidson holds Northwest Bancshares stock at $13 target
- Northwest Bancshares director Deborah Chadsey sells $91,441 in stock
Daily Range
12.20 12.49
Year Range
10.75 15.42
- Previous Close
- 12.43
- Open
- 12.39
- Bid
- 12.31
- Ask
- 12.61
- Low
- 12.20
- High
- 12.49
- Volume
- 1.172 K
- Daily Change
- -0.97%
- Month Change
- -1.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.84%
- Year Change
- -7.09%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%