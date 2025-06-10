Currencies / NTRP
NTRP: NextTrip Inc
3.63 USD 0.23 (5.96%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NTRP exchange rate has changed by -5.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.62 and at a high of 3.94.
Follow NextTrip Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NTRP News
- NextTrip’s JOURNY travel channel reaches 17 million viewers
- NextTrip sets date for 2026 annual meeting, updates shareholder nomination deadline
- NextTrip acquires TA Pipeline to enhance group travel capabilities
- NextTrip partners with KC Global Media to expand JOURNY brand in Asia
- NextTrip strengthens board with four new directors
- NextTrip Launches Next-Generation Travel Agent Booking Platform, Welcoming Over 100 Agents to Beta Program
Daily Range
3.62 3.94
Year Range
1.38 8.50
- Previous Close
- 3.86
- Open
- 3.94
- Bid
- 3.63
- Ask
- 3.93
- Low
- 3.62
- High
- 3.94
- Volume
- 39
- Daily Change
- -5.96%
- Month Change
- -5.22%
- 6 Months Change
- -35.29%
- Year Change
- 20.20%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev