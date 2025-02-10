QuotesSections
NATH
NATH: Nathan's Famous Inc

107.82 USD 0.31 (0.29%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NATH exchange rate has changed by -0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 106.29 and at a high of 107.83.

Follow Nathan's Famous Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

NATH News

Daily Range
106.29 107.83
Year Range
75.15 118.50
Previous Close
108.13
Open
107.56
Bid
107.82
Ask
108.12
Low
106.29
High
107.83
Volume
34
Daily Change
-0.29%
Month Change
3.67%
6 Months Change
11.89%
Year Change
33.76%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%