Currencies / NATH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NATH: Nathan's Famous Inc
107.82 USD 0.31 (0.29%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NATH exchange rate has changed by -0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 106.29 and at a high of 107.83.
Follow Nathan's Famous Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NATH News
- Nathan's Famous Stock Gains 0.4% in Three Months: What's Next?
- Nathan's Famous: Tread Carefully, Even As Takeover Potential Remains (NASDAQ:NATH)
- Nathan's Famous (NATH) Q1 Revenue Up 5%
- Nathan's (NATH) Q1 Revenue Rises 5%
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, Shopify, IDT and Nathan's Famous
- Top Stock Reports for Amazon.com, Meta Platforms & Shopify
- Nathan's Famous: A Cash Cow In A Hot Dog Suit (NASDAQ:NATH)
- Nathan’s Famous, Inc. Reports Year End And Fourth Quarter Results
- Top Funds Savor This Stock's Spicy Growth As It Eats McDonald's Lunch
- Nathan’s Famous stock hits 52-week high at $106.66
- Nathan's Famous: Is It A Buy On The Pullback? (NASDAQ:NATH)
- This fund surged 40% last year. The manager now likes Netflix and these two stocks.
- Nathan's Famous: The Paths To Upside (NASDAQ:NATH)
- Nathan's Famous Stock: Spreading Coney Island Legacy Across Map (NASDAQ:NATH)
Daily Range
106.29 107.83
Year Range
75.15 118.50
- Previous Close
- 108.13
- Open
- 107.56
- Bid
- 107.82
- Ask
- 108.12
- Low
- 106.29
- High
- 107.83
- Volume
- 34
- Daily Change
- -0.29%
- Month Change
- 3.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.89%
- Year Change
- 33.76%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%