Currencies / MRNA
MRNA: Moderna Inc
25.24 USD 1.36 (5.70%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MRNA exchange rate has changed by 5.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.55 and at a high of 25.63.
Follow Moderna Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MRNA News
Daily Range
24.55 25.63
Year Range
23.15 67.55
- Previous Close
- 23.88
- Open
- 24.76
- Bid
- 25.24
- Ask
- 25.54
- Low
- 24.55
- High
- 25.63
- Volume
- 11.704 K
- Daily Change
- 5.70%
- Month Change
- 5.47%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.84%
- Year Change
- -62.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%