MAXN: Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd
3.95 USD 0.10 (2.47%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MAXN exchange rate has changed by -2.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.90 and at a high of 4.12.
Follow Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MAXN News
- Maxeon Solar Technologies earnings missed by $1.89, revenue was in line with estimates
- Maxeon Solar Technologies schedules annual shareholder meeting for August 29
- Maxeon Solar Technologies names Kevin Wang as new chairman of the board
- Maxeon Solar’s 82% surge validates Investing.com’s Fair Value analysis
- Payrolls And Job Openings In Focus, With Constellation Brands Set To Report Earnings
- Solar Stocks Explode Higher After Surprise Tax Credit Revival Talks
- Sunrun, SolarEdge Soar After Senate Pushes Back on Tax Credit Cuts
- Senate Pushback Lifts Sunrun and SolarEdge Shares
- Solar Stocks Crater as Trump’s New Tax Bill Advances - TipRanks.com
- Solar stocks plummet after Trump's tax bill advances in US House
- First Solar Soars On Tax Credit Compromise
Daily Range
3.90 4.12
Year Range
2.49 14.49
- Previous Close
- 4.05
- Open
- 4.02
- Bid
- 3.95
- Ask
- 4.25
- Low
- 3.90
- High
- 4.12
- Volume
- 214
- Daily Change
- -2.47%
- Month Change
- 10.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 27.83%
- Year Change
- -60.50%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%