QuotesSections
Currencies / LRCX
Back to US Stock Market

LRCX: Lam Research Corporation

119.14 USD 0.07 (0.06%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LRCX exchange rate has changed by -0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 118.67 and at a high of 120.24.

Follow Lam Research Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LRCX News

Daily Range
118.67 120.24
Year Range
56.32 120.24
Previous Close
119.21
Open
119.98
Bid
119.14
Ask
119.44
Low
118.67
High
120.24
Volume
9.816 K
Daily Change
-0.06%
Month Change
24.42%
6 Months Change
65.52%
Year Change
45.61%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%