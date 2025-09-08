Currencies / LRCX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LRCX: Lam Research Corporation
119.14 USD 0.07 (0.06%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LRCX exchange rate has changed by -0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 118.67 and at a high of 120.24.
Follow Lam Research Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LRCX News
- Cameco Stock, Alphabet, Jabil, 3 Others Enter IBD Watchlists
- TDV: Technology Dashboard For September
- Beat the Market the Zacks Way: CommScope, Micron, Oracle in Focus
- Broadcom’s $10 Billion Mic-Drop: A Turning Point in AI Investing
- Don’t Take Profits on This Big Winner Yet
- Rambus (RMBS) Surges 14.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Lam Research vs. Micron: Which Semiconductor Stock Is the Better Bet?
- Mizuho downgrades Applied Materials on China competition risks
- Mizuho downgrades Applied Materials stock to Neutral on market share concerns
- Why Lam Research Rallied Today
- Alibaba, Oracle Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Thursday
- Can AMAT Maintain Strong Margins Amid Rising R&D Expenses?
- Lam Research stock hits 52-week high at $108.35
- Lam Research (LRCX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Broadcom's $10 Billion Mic-Drop: A Turning Point in AI Investing
- Lam Research at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- ASYS' AI Equipment Sales Surge 5x Y/Y: Can the Momentum Continue?
- Can Advanced Packaging Boost Systems Sales at Lam Research in FY26?
- Why Lam Research (LRCX) is a Top Stock for the Long-Term
- Lam Research stock gains as Stifel notes hyperscaler forecast improvements
- Stifel sees Micron stock underappreciated amid datacenter growth
- Why Lam Research (LRCX) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
- Here's Why Lam Research (LRCX) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Brain-Inspired AI Is Coming Faster Than You Think
Daily Range
118.67 120.24
Year Range
56.32 120.24
- Previous Close
- 119.21
- Open
- 119.98
- Bid
- 119.14
- Ask
- 119.44
- Low
- 118.67
- High
- 120.24
- Volume
- 9.816 K
- Daily Change
- -0.06%
- Month Change
- 24.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 65.52%
- Year Change
- 45.61%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%