Currencies / KYMR
KYMR: Kymera Therapeutics Inc
49.44 USD 2.16 (4.57%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KYMR exchange rate has changed by 4.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.86 and at a high of 49.61.
Follow Kymera Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
47.86 49.61
Year Range
19.44 53.18
- Previous Close
- 47.28
- Open
- 48.00
- Bid
- 49.44
- Ask
- 49.74
- Low
- 47.86
- High
- 49.61
- Volume
- 1.269 K
- Daily Change
- 4.57%
- Month Change
- 20.56%
- 6 Months Change
- 81.03%
- Year Change
- 5.28%
