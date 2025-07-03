QuotesSections
KYMR: Kymera Therapeutics Inc

49.44 USD 2.16 (4.57%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KYMR exchange rate has changed by 4.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.86 and at a high of 49.61.

Follow Kymera Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
47.86 49.61
Year Range
19.44 53.18
Previous Close
47.28
Open
48.00
Bid
49.44
Ask
49.74
Low
47.86
High
49.61
Volume
1.269 K
Daily Change
4.57%
Month Change
20.56%
6 Months Change
81.03%
Year Change
5.28%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%