IYJ: iShares U.S. Industrials ETF
IYJ exchange rate has changed by -0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 144.33 and at a high of 145.31.
Follow iShares U.S. Industrials ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IYJ stock price today?
iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock is priced at 144.33 today. It trades within 144.33 - 145.31, yesterday's close was 145.27, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of IYJ shows these updates.
Does iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares U.S. Industrials ETF is currently valued at 144.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.94% and USD. View the chart live to track IYJ movements.
How to buy IYJ stock?
You can buy iShares U.S. Industrials ETF shares at the current price of 144.33. Orders are usually placed near 144.33 or 144.63, while 26 and -0.67% show market activity. Follow IYJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IYJ stock?
Investing in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF involves considering the yearly range 111.51 - 148.21 and current price 144.33. Many compare -0.69% and 11.48% before placing orders at 144.33 or 144.63. Explore the IYJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the past year was 148.21. Within 111.51 - 148.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 145.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Industrials ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ) over the year was 111.51. Comparing it with the current 144.33 and 111.51 - 148.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IYJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IYJ stock split?
iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 145.27, and 7.94% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 145.27
- Open
- 145.31
- Bid
- 144.33
- Ask
- 144.63
- Low
- 144.33
- High
- 145.31
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- -0.65%
- Month Change
- -0.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.48%
- Year Change
- 7.94%
