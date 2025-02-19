Currencies / IOSP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IOSP: Innospec Inc
80.68 USD 0.06 (0.07%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IOSP exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 79.76 and at a high of 81.66.
Follow Innospec Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IOSP News
- Innospec expands partnership with IJM to protect palm oil workers
- Industry Analysis: Specialty Chemicals - 20% Total Return Potential With Stepan (SCL)
- Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Innospec (IOSP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Innospec Q2 2025 slides: Fuel Specialties growth offsets segment weakness
- Innospec earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Innospec (IOSP) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Innospec (IOSP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- Innospec director Leslie Parrette sells $40,420 in common stock
- Innospec shareholders elect directors, approve executive pay
- This Norwegian Cruise Line Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - F N B (NYSE:FNB), Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)
- Innospec Well-Placed To Navigate Uncertain Times (NASDAQ:IOSP)
- Innospec, Inc. (IOSP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
79.76 81.66
Year Range
77.58 127.57
- Previous Close
- 80.62
- Open
- 80.31
- Bid
- 80.68
- Ask
- 80.98
- Low
- 79.76
- High
- 81.66
- Volume
- 241
- Daily Change
- 0.07%
- Month Change
- -6.98%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.69%
- Year Change
- -28.57%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%