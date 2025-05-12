QuotesSections
Currencies / ICOP
ICOP: iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF

35.15 USD 0.48 (1.38%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ICOP exchange rate has changed by 1.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.75 and at a high of 35.22.

Follow iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
34.75 35.22
Year Range
21.10 35.22
Previous Close
34.67
Open
34.83
Bid
35.15
Ask
35.45
Low
34.75
High
35.22
Volume
77
Daily Change
1.38%
Month Change
9.67%
6 Months Change
34.83%
Year Change
9.47%
