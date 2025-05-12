Currencies / ICOP
ICOP: iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF
35.15 USD 0.48 (1.38%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ICOP exchange rate has changed by 1.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.75 and at a high of 35.22.
Follow iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ICOP News
- Kepler Cheuvreux raises ICOP stock price target to EUR20.50 on growth outlook
- US Overhauls The Critical Minerals List, Targets Copper And Silver - BHP Group (NYSE:BHP), Global X Copper Miners ETF (ARCA:COPX)
- Rio Tinto CEO To Step Down, Launches $1.9B Bauxite Expansion Plan - Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)
- Rio Tinto Invests $1.2 Billion To Modernize Century-Old Quebec Hydropower Plant - Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)
- Rio Tinto, Sumitomo Partner On $430 Million Copper-Gold Project In Australia - Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)
Daily Range
34.75 35.22
Year Range
21.10 35.22
- Previous Close
- 34.67
- Open
- 34.83
- Bid
- 35.15
- Ask
- 35.45
- Low
- 34.75
- High
- 35.22
- Volume
- 77
- Daily Change
- 1.38%
- Month Change
- 9.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.83%
- Year Change
- 9.47%