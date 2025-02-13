Currencies / HIMX
HIMX: Himax Technologies Inc - American depositary shares, each of wh
8.23 USD 0.07 (0.84%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HIMX exchange rate has changed by -0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.15 and at a high of 8.27.
Follow Himax Technologies Inc - American depositary shares, each of wh dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
- AI Glasses Are Coming to Kill the iPhone
Daily Range
8.15 8.27
Year Range
5.12 13.92
- Previous Close
- 8.30
- Open
- 8.27
- Bid
- 8.23
- Ask
- 8.53
- Low
- 8.15
- High
- 8.27
- Volume
- 1.305 K
- Daily Change
- -0.84%
- Month Change
- 2.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.59%
- Year Change
- 48.02%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%