- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FLOW: Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF
FLOW exchange rate has changed by -0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.74 and at a high of 34.85.
Follow Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLOW News
- Flow Traders Q3 results miss expectations on weak revenue capture
- Flow Traders Q3 2025 slides: profit tumbles 71% despite ETP market growth
- Earnings call transcript: Flow Traders’ Q3 2025 sees stock drop on income decline
- VFLO: Quality, Value, And Growth In One Basket (NASDAQ:VFLO)
- Why JPMorgan thinks DWS is best positioned for the euro stablecoin era?
- Earnings call transcript: Flow Traders NV Q2 2025 sees strong profit growth
- Flow Traders Q2 2025 presentation: Net profit surges 295%, EPS hits €1.18
- Why Free Cash Flow Drives Superior Stock Performance
- FLOW: An Underappreciated Alternative To COWZ (NYSEARCA:FLOW)
- Earnings call transcript: Flow Beverage reports Q2 2025 loss, stock drops 12.5%
- Flow Beverage Q2 2025 slides: Cost cuts narrow losses despite revenue challenges
- Flow Beverage Corp. Announces Leadership Change
- Flow Beverage Corp. Closes Secured Convertible Loans and Announces TSX Conditional Approval and Shareholder Approval via Written Consent
- How much capital can migrate to Europe? UBS discusses who benefits
- Flow Beverage Corp. Announces $2M Business Purpose Loan, Binding Term Sheet for $4M Secured Loans and Binding Term Sheet for $6M Secured Convertible Loan, Intention to Seek Shareholder Approval via Wr
- Flow Beverage Corp. Announces Extension of the Maturity Date of the Term Loan with RI Flow LLC and RI Flow LLC Waives Events of Defaults of Term Loan and NFS Leasing Canada Ltd. Waives Events of Defau
- COWZ ETF: Q1 2025 Index Shakeup Was The Biggest On Record (BATS:COWZ)
Trading Applications for FLOW
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLOW stock price today?
Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF stock is priced at 34.74 today. It trades within 34.74 - 34.85, yesterday's close was 35.00, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of FLOW shows these updates.
Does Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF is currently valued at 34.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.04% and USD. View the chart live to track FLOW movements.
How to buy FLOW stock?
You can buy Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF shares at the current price of 34.74. Orders are usually placed near 34.74 or 35.04, while 6 and -0.32% show market activity. Follow FLOW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLOW stock?
Investing in Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.06 - 35.17 and current price 34.74. Many compare -0.52% and 19.55% before placing orders at 34.74 or 35.04. Explore the FLOW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF in the past year was 35.17. Within 26.06 - 35.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (FLOW) over the year was 26.06. Comparing it with the current 34.74 and 26.06 - 35.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLOW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLOW stock split?
Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.00, and 9.04% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.00
- Open
- 34.85
- Bid
- 34.74
- Ask
- 35.04
- Low
- 34.74
- High
- 34.85
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- -0.74%
- Month Change
- -0.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.55%
- Year Change
- 9.04%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 3.1%
- Prev
- 3.8%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.3%
- Prev
- 2.5%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 4.6%
- Prev
- 7.5%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev