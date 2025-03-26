QuotesSections
Currencies / FLOW
FLOW: Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF

34.74 USD 0.26 (0.74%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FLOW exchange rate has changed by -0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.74 and at a high of 34.85.

Follow Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

FLOW News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FLOW stock price today?

Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF stock is priced at 34.74 today. It trades within 34.74 - 34.85, yesterday's close was 35.00, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of FLOW shows these updates.

Does Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF is currently valued at 34.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.04% and USD. View the chart live to track FLOW movements.

How to buy FLOW stock?

You can buy Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF shares at the current price of 34.74. Orders are usually placed near 34.74 or 35.04, while 6 and -0.32% show market activity. Follow FLOW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FLOW stock?

Investing in Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.06 - 35.17 and current price 34.74. Many compare -0.52% and 19.55% before placing orders at 34.74 or 35.04. Explore the FLOW price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF in the past year was 35.17. Within 26.06 - 35.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (FLOW) over the year was 26.06. Comparing it with the current 34.74 and 26.06 - 35.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLOW moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FLOW stock split?

Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.00, and 9.04% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
34.74 34.85
Year Range
26.06 35.17
Previous Close
35.00
Open
34.85
Bid
34.74
Ask
35.04
Low
34.74
High
34.85
Volume
6
Daily Change
-0.74%
Month Change
-0.52%
6 Months Change
19.55%
Year Change
9.04%
30 October, Thursday
12:30
USD
GDP q/q
Act
Fcst
3.1%
Prev
3.8%
12:30
USD
Real PCE q/q
Act
Fcst
2.3%
Prev
2.5%
12:30
USD
GDP Sales q/q
Act
Fcst
4.6%
Prev
7.5%
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:55
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev