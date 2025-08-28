Currencies / ETN
ETN: Eaton Corporation, PLC
370.60 USD 4.95 (1.32%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ETN exchange rate has changed by -1.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 370.01 and at a high of 378.98.
Follow Eaton Corporation, PLC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ETN News
Daily Range
370.01 378.98
Year Range
231.85 398.37
- Previous Close
- 375.55
- Open
- 378.26
- Bid
- 370.60
- Ask
- 370.90
- Low
- 370.01
- High
- 378.98
- Volume
- 2.517 K
- Daily Change
- -1.32%
- Month Change
- 8.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 36.97%
- Year Change
- 11.82%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%