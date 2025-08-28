QuotesSections
Currencies / ETN
Back to US Stock Market

ETN: Eaton Corporation, PLC

370.60 USD 4.95 (1.32%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ETN exchange rate has changed by -1.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 370.01 and at a high of 378.98.

Follow Eaton Corporation, PLC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ETN News

Daily Range
370.01 378.98
Year Range
231.85 398.37
Previous Close
375.55
Open
378.26
Bid
370.60
Ask
370.90
Low
370.01
High
378.98
Volume
2.517 K
Daily Change
-1.32%
Month Change
8.08%
6 Months Change
36.97%
Year Change
11.82%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%