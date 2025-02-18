Currencies / ESLA
ESLA: Estrella Immunopharma Inc
1.12 USD 0.07 (6.67%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ESLA exchange rate has changed by 6.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.04 and at a high of 1.13.
Follow Estrella Immunopharma Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ESLA News
- Estrella Immunopharma opens new trial site for cancer therapy
- Estrella Immunopharma secures $3.35 million in PIPE financing
- Estrella Immunopharma Initiates Second Cohort and Doses First Patient in STARLIGHT-1 Trial of EB103 in Advanced B-Cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphomas
- This aTyr Pharma Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday - enGene Holdings (NASDAQ:ENGN), aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR)
Daily Range
1.04 1.13
Year Range
0.63 1.78
- Previous Close
- 1.05
- Open
- 1.08
- Bid
- 1.12
- Ask
- 1.42
- Low
- 1.04
- High
- 1.13
- Volume
- 143
- Daily Change
- 6.67%
- Month Change
- 5.66%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.44%
- Year Change
- -5.08%
