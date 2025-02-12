Currencies / DIOD
DIOD: Diodes Incorporated
54.67 USD 0.41 (0.76%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DIOD exchange rate has changed by 0.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.14 and at a high of 54.87.
Follow Diodes Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DIOD News
Daily Range
54.14 54.87
Year Range
32.93 67.40
- Previous Close
- 54.26
- Open
- 54.49
- Bid
- 54.67
- Ask
- 54.97
- Low
- 54.14
- High
- 54.87
- Volume
- 557
- Daily Change
- 0.76%
- Month Change
- 3.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.96%
- Year Change
- -14.68%
