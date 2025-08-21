QuotesSections
DDOG: Datadog Inc - Class A

135.83 USD 2.82 (2.03%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DDOG exchange rate has changed by -2.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 132.69 and at a high of 136.15.

Daily Range
132.69 136.15
Year Range
81.63 170.09
Previous Close
138.65
Open
135.70
Bid
135.83
Ask
136.13
Low
132.69
High
136.15
Volume
6.058 K
Daily Change
-2.03%
Month Change
1.00%
6 Months Change
35.59%
Year Change
15.79%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%