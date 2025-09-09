Currencies / CRWD
CRWD: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc - Class A
443.41 USD 1.36 (0.31%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CRWD exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 434.81 and at a high of 446.19.
Follow CrowdStrike Holdings Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CRWD News
- CrowdStrike to acquire AI security firm Pangea, expanding platform
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD): A Bull Case Theory
- PANW's Platform Strategy Builds Momentum: Can it Hit $15B ARR Target?
- CrowdStrike Bets on Identity Security: Is it the Next Growth Engine?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Micron, Crowdstrike and Ping An Insurance
- CrowdStrike partners with tech giants to enhance AI security
- CrowdStrike: Growth Reacceleration Validates Thesis, But Valuation Demands Perfection
- CrowdStrike and Meta launch benchmarks to test AI in cybersecurity
- What's Going On With CrowdStrike Stock Monday? - CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), Wipro (NYSE:WIT)
- 3 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in September
- The AI trade will make or break your stock portfolio. Here’s how to win in 2025.
- Charlotte AI Usage Jumps 85%: Will it Power CRWD's Growth Momentum?
- Investors Heavily Search CrowdStrike (CRWD): Here is What You Need to Know
- Fed Rate Cuts Are Coming – And May Ignite the AI Economy
- AI-Fueled Cybersecurity Market Makes These 3 Stocks Worth Buying
- Why Zscaler Stock (ZS) Bulls Aren’t Waiting for Lower Multiples - TipRanks.com
- Oracle Q1 Earnings Match Estimates, Cloud Growth Fuels Revenue Rise
- Can Fortinet's Large Enterprise Deals Drive Long-Term Revenue Growth?
- What's Going On With CrowdStrike Stock Wednesday? - CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD)
- Synopsys Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Stock Plunges 22%
- Billionaire Chase Coleman Dumped 44% of Tiger Global's Stake in CrowdStrike and Loaded Up on a Historically Cheap Member of the "Magnificent Seven"
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology
- Jim Cramer Calls Fortinet The 'Weakest' Cybersecurity Stock, Favors These 2 Instead - CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
- Crowdstrike director Gandhi sells $2.56m in shares
Daily Range
434.81 446.19
Year Range
272.67 517.98
