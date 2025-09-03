Currencies / CMCSA
CMCSA: Comcast Corporation - Class A
32.21 USD 0.41 (1.26%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CMCSA exchange rate has changed by -1.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.98 and at a high of 32.76.
Follow Comcast Corporation - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
31.98 32.76
Year Range
31.44 45.23
- Previous Close
- 32.62
- Open
- 32.62
- Bid
- 32.21
- Ask
- 32.51
- Low
- 31.98
- High
- 32.76
- Volume
- 16.503 K
- Daily Change
- -1.26%
- Month Change
- -4.42%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.83%
- Year Change
- -22.65%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%