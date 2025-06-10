Currencies / CLH
CLH: Clean Harbors Inc
233.08 USD 1.95 (0.83%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CLH exchange rate has changed by -0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 231.82 and at a high of 235.29.
Follow Clean Harbors Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CLH News
Daily Range
231.82 235.29
Year Range
178.29 265.72
- Previous Close
- 235.03
- Open
- 235.20
- Bid
- 233.08
- Ask
- 233.38
- Low
- 231.82
- High
- 235.29
- Volume
- 267
- Daily Change
- -0.83%
- Month Change
- -3.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.50%
- Year Change
- -3.66%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%