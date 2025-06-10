QuotesSections
Currencies / CLH
CLH: Clean Harbors Inc

233.08 USD 1.95 (0.83%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CLH exchange rate has changed by -0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 231.82 and at a high of 235.29.

Follow Clean Harbors Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
231.82 235.29
Year Range
178.29 265.72
Previous Close
235.03
Open
235.20
Bid
233.08
Ask
233.38
Low
231.82
High
235.29
Volume
267
Daily Change
-0.83%
Month Change
-3.26%
6 Months Change
18.50%
Year Change
-3.66%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%