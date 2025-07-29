Currencies / CARR
CARR: Carrier Global Corporation
61.26 USD 0.02 (0.03%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CARR exchange rate has changed by 0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.13 and at a high of 61.86.
Follow Carrier Global Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CARR News
- Ferguson stock remains a Buy at Truist despite HVAC pressure
- Mizuho lowers Carrier Global stock price target on residential HVAC weakness
- Carrier Global stock price target lowered to $75 from $87 at RBC Capital
- Goldman Sachs maintains Buy rating on Carrier Global stock amid residential weakness
- Jefferies lowers Carrier Global stock price target to $90 on weak HVAC outlook
- Carrier Global stock price target lowered to $74 at Barclays on HVAC weakness
- Carrier Global at Goldman Sachs Conference: AI Drives Strategic Growth
- Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna
- Carrier Global stock falls after CEO warns of lower Q3 volume
- Carrier Global appoints Beril Yildiz as chief accounting officer
- France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.44%
- Cramer: Kodiak Sciences Is A ‘Pure Spec’ Stock, 'No Go From Me' - Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR), Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)
- France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.40%
- Workday Q2 FY26 slides: subscription revenues up 14% as margins improve
- GE Appliances to invest over $3 billion in US manufacturing push
- Trane's Moat And Secular Trend Positioning Justify A High Multiple. (NYSE:TT)
- Wary of sticker shock, retailers clash with brands on price hikes
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- abrdn European Logistics Income sells Madrid warehouse portfolio for €146m
- Carrier Global stock price target lowered to $87 at RBC Capital
- Carrier Global Stock: Q2 Earnings Overreaction Provides Needed Cool-Off (NYSE:CARR)
- Carrier Global Q2: Strong Growth In Americas Offsets International Weakness (NYSE:CARR)
- Carrier Global updates segment reporting structure in SEC filing
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.46%
Daily Range
61.13 61.86
Year Range
54.22 83.32
- Previous Close
- 61.24
- Open
- 61.80
- Bid
- 61.26
- Ask
- 61.56
- Low
- 61.13
- High
- 61.86
- Volume
- 2.847 K
- Daily Change
- 0.03%
- Month Change
- -4.30%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.39%
- Year Change
- -23.82%
