BHP: BHP Group Limited American Depositary Shares (Each representing
54.22 USD 0.58 (1.06%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BHP exchange rate has changed by -1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.83 and at a high of 54.59.
Follow BHP Group Limited American Depositary Shares (Each representing dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BHP News
- BHP flags organic copper growth, US allure, silent on big buyouts
- Iron ore prices: why is volatility at the lowest level in over 15 years?
- BHP seen as unlikely to pounce on Anglo or Teck as it eyes organic growth
- Analysis-Anglo-Teck proposed merger could break mining consolidation deadlock
- Anglo American’s path to $53 billion Teck Resources merger
- Analysts warn Anglo’s Teck move could make it vulnerable to BHP
- Anglo American nears deal to buy Teck Resources- Bloomberg
- Brazil opens probe into Anglo American’s $500 million nickel sale, FT reports
- FCX's Project Pipeline: Can Expansions Power the Next Growth Wave?
- Chile’s Escondida mine union warns of driverless truck accidents
- Fortescue Metals stock downgraded by CLSA on cash flow risks
- US Overhauls The Critical Minerals List, Targets Copper And Silver - BHP Group (NYSE:BHP), Global X Copper Miners ETF (ARCA:COPX)
- BHP to pay final dividend of 60 US cents per share
- Asia stocks dip as US rate cut cheer eases; tech on edge before Nvidia
- BHP Billiton Finance updates EUR 20 billion note programme
Daily Range
53.83 54.59
Year Range
39.73 63.22
- Previous Close
- 54.80
- Open
- 54.41
- Bid
- 54.22
- Ask
- 54.52
- Low
- 53.83
- High
- 54.59
- Volume
- 3.025 K
- Daily Change
- -1.06%
- Month Change
- -1.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.72%
- Year Change
- -12.22%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%