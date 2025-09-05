Currencies / AMGN
AMGN: Amgen Inc
274.21 USD 0.19 (0.07%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AMGN exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 273.10 and at a high of 277.59.
Follow Amgen Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AMGN News
Daily Range
273.10 277.59
Year Range
253.30 335.88
- Previous Close
- 274.40
- Open
- 275.50
- Bid
- 274.21
- Ask
- 274.51
- Low
- 273.10
- High
- 277.59
- Volume
- 1.296 K
- Daily Change
- -0.07%
- Month Change
- -4.69%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.71%
- Year Change
- -14.74%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%