Kml Grid

Introducing KML Grid: Maximize Your Trading Potential with the Grid Strategy

KML Grid is the ultimate tool to take your trading to the next level with the Grid strategy. Designed for ambitious traders, KML Grid provides you with an innovative way to capitalize on market fluctuations and maximize your profit potential.

Empower Your Trading with the Grid Strategy:
The Grid strategy is known for its ability to harness market conditions within a range. KML Grid intelligently utilizes this strategy to open buy and sell positions at predetermined intervals. This allows you to capitalize on market movements and potentially profit in any direction.

Flexibility and Customized Control:
With KML Grid, you have full control over your trading strategy. You can adjust parameters to tailor the Grid strategy to your preferences and risk tolerance. Set the size of intervals, maximum number of positions, and stop-loss and take-profit levels to customize your trading approach.

Intelligent Risk Management:
Effective risk management is crucial in any trading strategy. KML Grid enables you to set stop-loss and take-profit levels to protect your trades and limit potential losses. Additionally, with the partial close feature, you can secure profits as the market moves in your favor while keeping other positions open to capture larger movements.

Intuitive and User-Friendly Interface:
KML Grid features an intuitive and user-friendly interface that makes setup and monitoring a breeze. Easily view your open positions, manage risk levels, and make adjustments on the fly. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting out, KML Grid offers a seamless and hassle-free trading experience.

Unlimited Profit Potential:
With KML Grid, your profit potential is virtually limitless. Take advantage of range-bound market movements and multiple positions to increase your opportunities for profits. The Grid strategy allows you to consistently capture gains in any market condition, providing you with the opportunity to efficiently reach your financial goals.

Join the Trading Revolution with KML Grid:
Don't miss out on the opportunity to empower your trading with KML Grid. Discover an innovative way to trade the market and maximize your profits. Take advantage of our limited-time offer and get ready to unlock your full potential in trading with the Grid strategy.

Take Action Now and Conquer the Markets:
Ready to take your trading to new heights? Act now and harness the power of KML Grid. With our limited-time offer, it's the perfect moment to acquire KML Grid and start trading with confidence and strategy. Don't miss this unique opportunity to achieve trading success. Join the trading revolution with KML Grid and conquer the markets today!
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LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Utilities
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
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