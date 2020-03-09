GiantPanda EA

Hello. I'm a Japanese engineer and have been trading since 2016.
I have developed automatic trading software many times so far, but I did not sell because of poor performance.
Finally, an automatic trading software that seems good has been completed.
* What I present here is past performance based on backtesting, and does not guarantee future profits.
The back test results in MT4 are as follows ↓
■ period: 2016/01/01-2023/04/30
■ Final profit: 478.46%(funds about 5.8 times)
■ Profit factor: 1.57
■ Maximum drawdown: 15.56%
This automatic trading software supports four currency pairs
- EUR/USD
- USD/JPY
- GBP/USD
- AUD/USD
Can be used for.
In addition, the back test results are data when simultaneously operated in these four currency pairs.
* Data when funding is started from $10,000 and trading in 1 lot with each currency pair.
Since the profit margin of EUR/USD is not so high, it may be fine to operate with a three currency pair without it.
In that case, if the back test was performed in the same period, it became about 447%.
The setting items are very simple.
■ Magic number
■ Number of lots (0.01 increments)
■ Maximum number of long positions
■ Maximum number of short positions
You can operate by setting only those.
The number of lots is assumed to be 1 lot per $10,000, but please set it yourself according to how much risk you take.
ScreenShots are shown:
- 1st YouTube video (How To Setup GiantPanda)
- 2nd Integrated the backtest results 4 charts M5
- 3rd GBPUSD M5 Strategy Tester profit transition graph
- 4th USDJPY M5 Strategy Tester profit transition graph
- 5th AUDUSD M5 Strategy Tester profit transition graph
- 6th EURUSD M5 Strategy Tester profit transition graph