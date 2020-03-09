GiantPanda EA

Hello. I'm a Japanese engineer and have been trading since 2016.

I have developed automatic trading software many times so far, but I did not sell because of poor performance.

Finally, an automatic trading software that seems good has been completed.

* What I present here is past performance based on backtesting, and does not guarantee future profits.


Live Trading: see My signal page


The back test results in MT4 are as follows ↓
■ period: 2016/01/01-2023/04/30

■ Final profit: 478.46%(funds about 5.8 times)

■ Profit factor: 1.57

■ Maximum drawdown: 15.56%


This automatic trading software supports four currency pairs

- EUR/USD

- USD/JPY

- GBP/USD

- AUD/USD

Can be used for.



In addition, the back test results are data when simultaneously operated in these four currency pairs.

* Data when funding is started from $10,000 and trading in 1 lot with each currency pair.



Since the profit margin of EUR/USD is not so high, it may be fine to operate with a three currency pair without it.

In that case, if the back test was performed in the same period, it became about 447%.



The setting items are very simple.

■ Magic number

■ Number of lots (0.01 increments)

■ Maximum number of long positions

■ Maximum number of short positions

You can operate by setting only those.


The number of lots is assumed to be 1 lot per $10,000, but please set it yourself according to how much risk you take.


ScreenShots are shown:

- 1st YouTube video (How To Setup GiantPanda)
- 2nd Integrated the backtest results 4 charts M5
- 3rd GBPUSD M5 Strategy Tester profit transition graph
- 4th USDJPY M5 Strategy Tester profit transition graph
- 5th AUDUSD M5 Strategy Tester profit transition graph
- 6th EURUSD M5 Strategy Tester profit transition graph


Prodotti consigliati
Insight AInvestor 4
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
TradeButterfly
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The MT4 trading advisor calculates the formed Gartley Butterfly shapes and makes a decision at the start of trading. "Butterfly Gartley" - one of the figures of graphical analysis, popularized by technical analyst Larry Pesavento, taken from the author's publication "Profit in the stock market", published in the mid-thirties. To date, there are 12 basic "Gartley patterns" - graphic figures with the construction, based on the application of Fibonacci levels and ratios. The algorithm of trackin
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
Promozione lancio: Numero limitato di copie disponibili al prezzo corrente Prezzo finale: 990$ NOVITÀ: ottieni 1 EA gratis!   (per 2 account commerciali) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Benvenuto in DayTrade Pro Algo!   Dopo anni di studio dei mercati e programmazione di diverse strategie, ho trovato un algoritmo che ha tutto ciò di cui ha bisogno un buon sistema di trading: È indipendente d
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
Moving Autumn MT4
Mr Fares Mohammad Alabdali
Experts
Easy and simple,  Moving A utumn MT4 . You're the boss, watch, smile. Recommendations: Currency pair: GBPUSD ,EURUSD ,XAUUSD. Use Currency : One . Timeframe: H4 Minimum lots: 0.15 Platform: MetaTrader 4  Profit : 250  -200  Minimum deposit : $1000 IMPORTANT:   It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! VPS recommended  Committed to Continuous Improvement: We are dedicated to continually optimizing and enhancing our to provide you with the best possible trading experi
Golden Symphony
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
MT4 Scalper: A Golden Symphony In a world of rapid financial flows, where seconds decide the fate of capital, the MT4 scalper is not just a trading tool, but a conductor, directing a complex orchestra of market fluctuations. It's not just a program; it's a golden symphony, in which each note represents a separate trade, and the harmony represents a stable profit. A Golden Symphony: a metaphor embodying the elegance and efficiency of the algorithm. Gold symbolizes stability, value, and wealth,
MaxProfitDz v4
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
MaxProfitDZ Expert adviser MaxProfitDz v1.4     Recommendations Symbol: ALL PAIRS ..i Recommended    EURUSD. Time Frame:1M. Brokers: ALL brokers .  low spread/commission, 1:500 leverage Minimum Deposit Recommended :   $500 USD  Lot Size for 500$   : 0.01  Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 0.1-2 points. A very fast VPS is required Parameters EA TrendON=true (Read the  note ) MMType = 2 LotMultiplikator = 1 LotConst_or_not = TRUE Take profit :5-10 pips  for accounts with five
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Big Deal
Ong Wee Kiat
Experts
An automated Expert Advisor that uses Price action techniques. It is developed and tested repeatedly. It is the only EA in the market that has passed 29 years of backtesting from 1990 to 2019. Recommendation: EURUSD 1hr timeframe Use the settings found on the comment page. You can play around with the settings like the deposits and lots. Do not change the take profit and stoploss settings.
ALT Income
Maksim Bogdanov
Experts
ALT Income  - Автоматизированный    советник. Написан для пары EURUSD. .  Торгует  на тайм фрейме M5.  Рекомендованные условия торговли при плече 1:500 Минимальный депозит  - 100 условных единиц (EUR, USD) .  Процент загруженного депозита при продаже -    MaxRiskSELL   от 1 до 15;   Прибыль от одной сделки - TakeProfitSell от 50 до 100.0; Рекомендованные условия торговли при плече  1:40 Минимальный депозит  - 100 условных единиц (EUR, USD) .  Процент загруженного депозита при продаже -    MaxR
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
Panther
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor looks for technical analysis patterns formed on the higher (hourly) timeframe to start working on the 5-minute chart. Technical analysis patterns used: double top/double bottom, head/shoulders, flag, expanding/narrowing triangles. The Relative Vigor Index technical indicator is used as the filter for opening deals. It is based on the idea that on the bull market the closing price is, as a rule, higher, than the opening price. It is the other way round on the bear market. This
BreakBot
Hasan Abdulhussein
Experts
BreakBot: This expert advisor is specifically designed for traders seeking smart and secure solutions to transform small capital into substantial profits, reaching $100,000 or more. It employs professional strategies and precise risk management to achieve steady and safe growth. Key Features of the Expert Advisor ️ Smart Capital Management: Utilizes carefully calculated risk percentages to maximize profits while minimizing losses. Automatically adapts to account size, making it ideal for both b
RobotX
Andrey Karyaka
Experts
This robothas great potential. Agloballyhidden intelligence calculation system. This expert has flexible settings. I am sure you won not have any problems with it. The principle is run, set up and forget. He does everything is own. This is very handy. Try a monthly subscription. I am sure with a high degree of probability. You ill want the unlimited version. That is exactly what you are here for.
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Trinity Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Trinity Gold is an intelligent trading robot designed for automated gold trading, based on advanced algorithms. This expert advisor is designed for trading the XAUUSD asset on a five-minute chart (M5). Its operation is fully automated and based on market trend analysis and entry and exit point forecasting. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Data Analysis: Trinity Gold continuously monitors and analyzes data from various sources, inc
EA i MT4
Indra Maulana
3 (2)
Experts
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence This expert is created by almost free artificial intelligence (Chat GPT) This robot is built by the free ChatGPT Ai. Also, to use the AI ​​tool (a great assistant in MetaTrader), you can see this product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136347 All trades have profit and loss limits Attributes: Usable:         in currency pair: EURUSD         in time frame: M30         on Account type: Any         in variou
FREE
ForexBrainAI
Henrique Radins Hoffmann
Experts
Vi presentiamo il nostro potente robot di trading Forex basato sull'intelligenza artificiale, che utilizza una tecnologia all'avanguardia per entrare nel mercato finanziario e guadagna ogni mese su ogni coppia Forex." Con la sua intelligenza artificiale integrata, il robot è in grado di analizzare grandi quantità di dati in tempo reale e prendere decisioni rapide e precise, aumentando le possibilità di successo nelle operazioni Forex." Questo robot è stato sviluppato appositamente per le soc
No Marti No Party
Agus Santoso
Experts
Versione MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90395 Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99545 Ti presentiamo l'Expert Advisor (EA) "No Marti No Party": l'epitome delle strategie di trading aggressive. Questo EA non è per i deboli di cuore, poiché funziona secondo un principio ad alto rischio e alta ricompensa che può portare a guadagni sostanziali o perdite significative. Il nome dice tutto: la strategia Martingale è al centro di questo EA. È progettato per raddoppiare
NeuralProfit
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
NeuralProfit is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's methodology is based on initiating a number of sequential processes: aggregating a diversified number of potential deals into a special channel with their subsequent transformation into a special information flow, internal calibration of deals by the eventuality indicator. NeuralProfit- - does not use the martingale strategy and other strategies based on lot multiplication, preferring the safety of trading and the absence of hig
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
ET9 for MT4
Hui Qiu
5 (3)
Experts
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best  Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT4 Updated 4.80 !!   Important update: Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free  ET1 for MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113219 Dragon Ball MT4 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116521 Descriptions ET9 for
Gold X5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The MT4 Forex Expert Advisor called Gold X5 EA is an advanced automated trading solution for the XAUUSD (Gold vs. US Dollar) currency pair. The advantages of the Gold X5 EA MT4 include 24/7 trading without the emotional factor, fast decision making, and the ability to test on historical data. However, like any trading robot, it does not guarantee profits and requires careful setup and monitoring to achieve optimal results. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/
BBMA Grid Combination
Kahfi Pangariduwan
5 (1)
Experts
BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
CapTaiNCAT
Nyamsuren Boldbaatar
Experts
CapTaiNCAT FullAutomated expert advisor. TimeFrame M1 M5 SET FILES;  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38300#!tab=comments&comment=11565247 Recommendations Before using the EA on a real account, test it with minimal risk or on a demo account; Use VPS server with ping less 10ms; ECN account with low spreads + low commissions + quality execution;  Standard settings are optimized for EURUSD GBPUSD AUDUSD USDCAD USDJPY USDCHF XAUUSD  The settings of the EA  Trade Manager  Magic Number  Slippa
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Neuralwork
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Neuralwork is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's methodology is based on initiating a number of sequential processes: aggregating a diversified number of potential deals into a special channel with their subsequent transformation into a special information flow, internal calibration of deals by the indicator of eventuality and validity using a trend verifier and filtering entry and exit points thanks to a special software installation, integrated into an advisor (or indicators). N
Stabilized dema cross robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD and XAUUSD. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading session
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Benvenuto in Gold Trend Scalping PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Prossimo prezzo: $899 Prezzo finale: $1999 Gold Trend Scalping è il primo EA che ho progettato specificamente per l'oro. L'EA utilizza una strategia di trading seguendo la tendenza, basata su timeframe più grandi. Utilizza un super trend per rilevare la tendenza principale del timeframe più grande e poi apre operazioni su timeframe più piccoli. L'EA utilizza sempre uno stop loss fisso per ogni operazione, impostato a 100 pips. Incorpora an
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del denaro,
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Possiedi già il  Boring Pips EA ? Hai diritto a uno  sconto aggiuntivo del 30% ! Contattaci per scoprire: Come richiedere il tuo rebate (rimborso) Il secondo mandato di Trump ha riacceso un'ondata di politiche commerciali aggressive, a partire dal ritorno di dazi doganali su larga scala che stanno scuotendo i mercati globali. Le tensioni in Medio Oriente sono aumentate — recentemente tra Israele e Iran — influenzando potenzialmente l’aumento del prezzo del petrolio. La guerra tra R
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Experts
Trillion Pips GridX EA — Advanced Grid & Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA by Trillion Pips is a professional-grade, fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the power of grid, martingale, and hedging strategies under intelligent risk control. It dynamically manages positions to capitalize on both trending and ranging markets while optimizing capital deployment and drawdown recovery. Core Features Advanced Grid Strategy – Automatically opens and ma
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgiato dalla perdita. Perfezionato dal dolore. Rilasciato con uno scopo. ️ STRUTTURA. NON SPECULAZIONE. Three Little Birds EA non è solo un altro robot di trading. È un motore forgiato in battaglia, creato attraverso anni di veri fallimenti e progettato per una missione:   proteggere, recuperare e far crescere il tuo capitale, quando il mercato diventa crudele. Combina   tre potenti strategie   in perfetta sincronia: Grid on Loss con Martingala   : asso
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Omega Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Tree Of Life
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid recipe.    The News Filte
Trending Mechanisms
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
**Description of the Trending Mechanism Forex Trading Bot** **Trending Mechanism** is a high-tech trading bot for the MetaTrader 5 platform designed for automatic market analysis and trading in the Forex market. By utilizing the latest market analysis and capital management technologies, this bot allows traders to effectively identify trends and make informed trading decisions based on current market conditions. It is ideal for both experienced traders and beginners, thanks to its intuitive se
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
Attenzione alle TRUFFE! SCIPIO GOLD BOT e' distribuito solo su MQL5.com Questo non e' un BOT commerciale, ma e' professionale, la distribuzione e' limitata a 100 copie in tutto ed inoltre il costo puo' aumentare senza avviso. questa e' la versione per  MT4, se vuoi la versione per Mt5:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 Le Differenze che rendono SCIPIO EA unico sono: + nessuna impostazione variabile o che il TRADER deve inserire + apre 1 solo trade alla volta + usa sempre STOP LOSS
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Squid X MT4
Duy Van Nguy
Experts
Squid X – Lo Scalper di Precisione per XAUUSD Segnale live: Clicca qui Versione MT5: Scaricala qui Offerta speciale di lancio: Nei primi 3 giorni dopo il rilascio della versione MT4, Squid X sarà disponibile al prezzo scontato di $399, per poi tornare al prezzo normale di $777 — lo stesso della versione MT5. Ciao trader! Sono Squid X, un Expert Advisor completamente automatizzato, progettato specificamente per il trading sull’oro (XAU/USD). Il mio nucleo si basa sulla pura azione del prezzo, su
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione