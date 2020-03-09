GiantPanda EA

Hello. I'm a Japanese engineer and have been trading since 2016.

I have developed automatic trading software many times so far, but I did not sell because of poor performance.

Finally, an automatic trading software that seems good has been completed.

* What I present here is past performance based on backtesting, and does not guarantee future profits.


Live Trading: see My signal page


The back test results in MT4 are as follows ↓
■ period: 2016/01/01-2023/04/30

■ Final profit: 478.46%(funds about 5.8 times)

■ Profit factor: 1.57

■ Maximum drawdown: 15.56%


This automatic trading software supports four currency pairs

- EUR/USD

- USD/JPY

- GBP/USD

- AUD/USD

Can be used for.



In addition, the back test results are data when simultaneously operated in these four currency pairs.

* Data when funding is started from $10,000 and trading in 1 lot with each currency pair.



Since the profit margin of EUR/USD is not so high, it may be fine to operate with a three currency pair without it.

In that case, if the back test was performed in the same period, it became about 447%.



The setting items are very simple.

■ Magic number

■ Number of lots (0.01 increments)

■ Maximum number of long positions

■ Maximum number of short positions

You can operate by setting only those.


The number of lots is assumed to be 1 lot per $10,000, but please set it yourself according to how much risk you take.


ScreenShots are shown:

- 1st YouTube video (How To Setup GiantPanda)
- 2nd Integrated the backtest results 4 charts M5
- 3rd GBPUSD M5 Strategy Tester profit transition graph
- 4th USDJPY M5 Strategy Tester profit transition graph
- 5th AUDUSD M5 Strategy Tester profit transition graph
- 6th EURUSD M5 Strategy Tester profit transition graph


