The Quantum Trade Resolver

The Quantum Trade Resolver

- High-Frequency Micro-Profits Edition is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders maximize their profits in the forex market by capitalizing on small price reversals. This expert advisor uses a combination of Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, and RSI indicators to generate high-quality trading signals, while focusing on frequent small wins that accumulate over time. This trading strategy ensures the bot's long-term profitability by avoiding the issue of overfitting and adapting to changing market conditions, which often lead to declining performance in other bots. The Quantum Trade Resolver achieves this through its multi-indicator approach and easy-to-tweak settings, allowing traders to fine-tune the bot according to their preferences and quickly adapt it to market conditions with just a few clicks in the MetaTrader 4 platform. Click Here to find out how to quickly fine tune the perameters to your need in the MetaTrader 4 platform

Paul Samuelson: "Investing should be more like watching paint dry or watching grass grow. If you want excitement, take $800 and go to Las Vegas."

-TimeFrame  5 MIN


Key Features:

Auto Lot Size Calculation: New dynamic money management feature that calculates the initial lot size based on a user-defined percentage of account equity. This feature adapts trading to the account's performance, optimizing risk and return based on your personal trading preferences and risk tolerance


Multiple indicators: The bot employs Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, and RSI indicators to ensure the most accurate trading signals possible. This multi-indicator approach reduces the risk of overfitting by not relying on a single indicator or pattern.
High-Frequency Micro-Profits: The bot is designed to identify and capitalize on small price reversals, executing a high volume of trades that accumulate numerous small wins frequently, which compound into substantial gains over an extended timeframe.


Longevity and adaptability: The high-frequency micro-profits trading strategy ensures the bot remains profitable in the long run by avoiding overfitting and adapting to changing market conditions. Easily fine-tune the parameters to adjust the trading strategy, ensuring consistent performance even as market conditions evolve.

Stealth mode: This feature allows you to trade without exposing your stop loss and take profit levels, protecting you from potential price manipulation.

Adjustable trading levels: Customize the number of trading levels and the trade range in pips.

Daily target and Friday trading: Set daily profit targets and enable or disable trading on Fridays.

Stop loss and take profit settings: Enable or disable stop loss and take profit, and set the desired levels in pips.

Money management: The bot offers various money management strategies, including a lot size multiplier and a lot size increment value.


Benefits:

Improved profitability and longevity: The Quantum Trade Resolver - High-Frequency Micro-Profits Edition uses advanced algorithms to generate profitable trading signals and capitalize on small price reversals. This high-frequency trading strategy ensures consistent, long-term profitability by avoiding overfitting and adapting to changing market conditions, unlike other trading bots that may experience declining performance over time due to their inability to adjust to market changes.


Reduced risk: By utilizing multiple indicators and customizable settings, the bot reduces the risk associated with trading.

Time-saving: This trading bot automates the trading process, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your trading strategy or simply enjoy your free time.


Easy to use and adapt: The Quantum Trade Resolver - High-Frequency Micro-Profits Edition is designed to be user-friendly, with a comprehensive set of input parameters that can be easily adjusted to suit your trading preferences and adapt to changing market conditions.

Unparalleled execution: As a retail trader, manually executing high-frequency trades consistently over time is impossible due to the speed, the precision required and the time needed behind the screen to be successful at it. The Quantum Trade Resolver eliminates this issue by automating the trading process.


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Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Gold Sniper MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
New Year 1-Month Promotion: Currently priced at $68 USD, promotion ends May 30, 2026. After the promotion, the price will revert to $500 USD per month. Gold Sniper EA (Expert Advisor) In real trading, losses are not terrible; what's terrible is the lack of order, goals, and discipline after losses. The Recovery Profit Manager was created to solve this core problem. ⸻ Core Product Philosophy This EA does not pursue frequent trading; it dynamically monitors and automatically opens posi
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Experts
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Experts
PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
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