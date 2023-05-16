The Quantum Trade Resolver

The Quantum Trade Resolver

- High-Frequency Micro-Profits Edition is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders maximize their profits in the forex market by capitalizing on small price reversals. This expert advisor uses a combination of Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, and RSI indicators to generate high-quality trading signals, while focusing on frequent small wins that accumulate over time. This trading strategy ensures the bot's long-term profitability by avoiding the issue of overfitting and adapting to changing market conditions, which often lead to declining performance in other bots. The Quantum Trade Resolver achieves this through its multi-indicator approach and easy-to-tweak settings, allowing traders to fine-tune the bot according to their preferences and quickly adapt it to market conditions with just a few clicks in the MetaTrader 4 platform. Click Here to find out how to quickly fine tune the perameters to your need in the MetaTrader 4 platform

Paul Samuelson: "Investing should be more like watching paint dry or watching grass grow. If you want excitement, take $800 and go to Las Vegas."

-TimeFrame  5 MIN


Key Features:

Auto Lot Size Calculation: New dynamic money management feature that calculates the initial lot size based on a user-defined percentage of account equity. This feature adapts trading to the account's performance, optimizing risk and return based on your personal trading preferences and risk tolerance


Multiple indicators: The bot employs Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, and RSI indicators to ensure the most accurate trading signals possible. This multi-indicator approach reduces the risk of overfitting by not relying on a single indicator or pattern.
High-Frequency Micro-Profits: The bot is designed to identify and capitalize on small price reversals, executing a high volume of trades that accumulate numerous small wins frequently, which compound into substantial gains over an extended timeframe.


Longevity and adaptability: The high-frequency micro-profits trading strategy ensures the bot remains profitable in the long run by avoiding overfitting and adapting to changing market conditions. Easily fine-tune the parameters to adjust the trading strategy, ensuring consistent performance even as market conditions evolve.

Stealth mode: This feature allows you to trade without exposing your stop loss and take profit levels, protecting you from potential price manipulation.

Adjustable trading levels: Customize the number of trading levels and the trade range in pips.

Daily target and Friday trading: Set daily profit targets and enable or disable trading on Fridays.

Stop loss and take profit settings: Enable or disable stop loss and take profit, and set the desired levels in pips.

Money management: The bot offers various money management strategies, including a lot size multiplier and a lot size increment value.


Benefits:

Improved profitability and longevity: The Quantum Trade Resolver - High-Frequency Micro-Profits Edition uses advanced algorithms to generate profitable trading signals and capitalize on small price reversals. This high-frequency trading strategy ensures consistent, long-term profitability by avoiding overfitting and adapting to changing market conditions, unlike other trading bots that may experience declining performance over time due to their inability to adjust to market changes.


Reduced risk: By utilizing multiple indicators and customizable settings, the bot reduces the risk associated with trading.

Time-saving: This trading bot automates the trading process, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your trading strategy or simply enjoy your free time.


Easy to use and adapt: The Quantum Trade Resolver - High-Frequency Micro-Profits Edition is designed to be user-friendly, with a comprehensive set of input parameters that can be easily adjusted to suit your trading preferences and adapt to changing market conditions.

Unparalleled execution: As a retail trader, manually executing high-frequency trades consistently over time is impossible due to the speed, the precision required and the time needed behind the screen to be successful at it. The Quantum Trade Resolver eliminates this issue by automating the trading process.


