Gold Spark AI
- Experts
-
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Koна моем сччету + кокупка
я не вижу перевода срокии уже истеклли
- Version: 1.300
- Activations: 10
Gold Spark AI — Fully Automated XAUUSD Trading
Gold Spark AI is a high-tech trading expert developed specifically for the highly volatile gold market ( XAUUSD ). The robot combines advanced reversal point detection algorithms and strict mathematical capital controls to turn the precious metal's price fluctuations into stable profits.
The algorithm is based on the proprietary momentum indicator / scalping on rollbacks / breakout of price channels , which eliminates random transactions and minimizes drawdowns.
📌 Main advantages
- Specialization on XAUUSD: The algorithm is fully optimized for the specifics, spreads, and average move (ATR) of gold.
- Deposit protection: Each trade has a hard stop loss, smart trailing stop, and hedging system . No dangerous methods like martingale.
- Ready to use: No complicated setup required. Simply install it on a chart with basic set files.
⚙️ Technical specifications
- Working pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: For example: M5
- Minimum deposit: from $ [100/500]
- Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with minimal spread
- Recommended leverage: 1:100 and above
- Compatibility: MT5
🛠️ Settings and parameters (Inputs)
- Magic Number is a unique ID of the advisor.
- Lot Size / Risk % — select a fixed lot or automatic risk calculation based on balance.
- Max Spread — a maximum spread filter to prohibit trades on market expansion.
- Take Profit / Stop Loss — individual levels for taking profits and losses.
- Time and days of the week module.
🚀 Installation recommendations
- Run the advisor on the XAUUSD chart, timeframe .
- Use only high-quality VPS servers with minimal ping to the broker (up to 5-10 ms).
- Before launching the robot on a real account, be sure to test it on a demo account or in a strategy tester with 99% quote quality.
⚠️ Risk Warning
Trading financial markets carries a high level of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future returns. Please use money management settings wisely and trade only with funds you can afford to lose.