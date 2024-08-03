Mobile Calculator

This EA allows you to never have to calculate trading volume again. And this also means you can

  • Focus more on analysis

  • Focus more on trading mentality

  • make better decisions

  • Get more stable and sustained profits

In addition, we have also added two functions---automatic profit price calculation and daily loss control system to help users execute each transaction more easily and disciplinedly

  1. Available currencies:

  • currency pair

  • cryptocurrency

  • Metal

  • index

  • stock

How to use:

  • Open MT5 and click "Algorithmic Trading"

  • Open any chart and drag the EA to the chart


Window field introduction:

  • Select_Protect_Type：

Two options are provided:
  1. DailyBalanceAndEquity
  2. InitBalanceAndEquity

The two protection methods will not be introduced in detail here. If you want to know more, check out FTMO and TFT’s rules for daily drawdowns.

InitBalanceAndEquity is for FTMO and DailyBalanceAndEquity is for TFT.

  • InitBalance：

If Select_Protect_Type selects InitBalanceAndEquity, the account will check whether the daily loss reaches InitBalanceAndEquity*DailyMaxDDPercentage

If Select_Protect_Type selects DailyBalanceAndEquity, ignore it. The EA will automatically detect the daily net value (note! It is strongly recommended to start the EA when no transactions have been conducted on that day)

  • DailyMaxDDPercentage：

When your account equity or balance reaches this Drawdown, the EA will close all trades and orders.

Suppose you want the drawdown of the day not to exceed 5% of the funds, you can set 4.5% to ensure that the account funds are closed within 5%

  • ProfitTarget：

When the account reaches the amount you specify, the EA closes all trades and orders

  • 0.0x Or 0.x Lots Trigger Percentage：

There are five fields in total, 0.01-0.05. The EA will automatically detect the minimum trading volume of different markets (some may be 0.01, some may be 0.1, some may be 1) and use them to convert into the trading volume you want.

Assuming that the minimum trading volume of EURUSD is 0.01, you can set the loss percentage you want in the 0.01 Or 0.1 Lots Trigger Percentage field and use Limit Order or Stop Order to place the order. When you place an order and place a stop loss, the EA will automatically convert your order into a trading volume required to lose 0.5%.

  • TPRatio：

For example, when this field is 2, it means that your risk-to-reward ratio is 1:2. EA will calculate your profit price based on this ratio.

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Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Utilities
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
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