Red Devil Shorter MT4

The Red Devil Shorter is a fully automatic short setup based on EMA and SMA.

Attention: Only 9 of 10 copies left at the price of $250, after that the price goes up to $499

We use this great EA exclusively for the EUR/CHF pair, as we developed it specifically for that.

The idea behind the setup is the weakness the EUR/CHF shows in the default time.

The trades are mainly closed by counter signals or the set time. In rare cases, trades are closed by the SL.

Nevertheless, every trade has an SL.

The tests on the screenshots were carried out in 5min and 30min charts. It can be set whether the EA uses a fixed lot size or the position size is calculated as a percentage of the balance. With the settings shown in the screenshot, we recommend 3 - 6% risk per trade.

All tests were performed with high quality data from Dukascopy. Do not rely on your broker's data in MT4 or MT5, they are usually not of high quality and give false results.

The time setting is based on Central European Time UTC +1 (winter time). Depending on the time zone and server time, it must be adjusted accordingly.

We recommend choosing a broker with a low spread and little slippage. For example, we have had good experiences with   ICMarketsEU-Live or ICMarketsInternational-Live.


Features:

  • The back tests were carried out in EUR/CHF.
  • The back tests were carried out on the 5min and 30min chart.
  • A chart must be called up for each symbol and the EA played on it.
  • Ideally, run the EA on a VPS.
  • No grid or martingale system.
  • The EA doesn't use historical data reading or over-optimization, we don't tamper with our tests.
  • Every trade has a SL.
  • The trades are closed by SL, counter-signal or time-dependent.
  • Tested on 100% quality data from Dukascopy


MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/92172?source=Unknown

