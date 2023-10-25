XTrendlineEA

For : Forex, XAUUSD, XAGUSD,OIL

Knowing the direction of a symbol (will it go up, go down, or have an oscillating trend?) but not knowing when to set up a position or control profits/losses, the EA is your best choice.

The EA, a very suitable filter, is part of my trading system. It can simplify my transactions. For example, when I think the symbol will go up, I open the buy limit mode and let it start trading after parameter optimization. If I make a wrong judgment, the EA will minimize my losses with its fund management system. If I am right, it will usually bring higher/stable profits than if I directly held the symbol.

After purchasing the EA, I can give you more advice about my trading system. Or you can optimize it yourself by testing.

SETTINGS:

Trendline Option

  • Peak accuracy - When selecting high peak and low peak, how many bars around need to be compared.(Too small will increase the computational burden)
  • max_counted_bars - Counting forward from now on,  how many bars need to be calculated
  • trendline_detected_bars - The trend line is defined as a two-point straight line, which is not crossed or touched by other bars.Here is the quantity to be detected
  • trade_times_history_days - How many days of transaction records need to be detected to ensure the number of transaction
  • maximum_exceeding_points_Invalidate_trendline - When a new bar generates, if the highest price of  last bar is higher than the downtrend line or the lowest price of last bar lower than the uptrend line, the trend line will be deleted. The number of points exceeded can be set here.
  • new_bar_change_points_Invalidate_trendline - When a new bar generates, if the current price higher than the downtrend line or lower than the uptrend line, the trend line will be deleted. The number of points exceeded can be set here.
  • day_refresh - If true,all trend lines will be deleted at the end of each day. On a new day, trend line will be redraw.(For more accuracy，please refresh trend line on tester)
  • day_refresh_start_freezing_seconds - If day refresh is true, this option allows you to set the number of seconds to pause at the beginning of a new day.
  • day_refresh_end_freezing_seconds -  If day refresh is true, this option allows you to set the number of seconds to pause at the end of a day.

Order_Direction

  • Sell_Limit - Set true to open this trading mode
  • Sell_Stop - Set true to open
  • Buy_Limit - Set true to open 
  • Buy_Stop - Set true to open 
  • CloseOppositePosition_when_open_new - Set true to close opposite position when open new one.(Be careful not to conflict with other trading mod settings）

Order Distance

  • sell_limit_smaller_point - Open the position when the distance between the current price and the trend line is less than set points.
  • buy_stop_bigger_point -  Open the position when the distance between the current price and the trend line is more than set points.
  • buy_limit_bigger_point - Open the position when the distance between the current price and the trend line is less than set points.
  • sell_stop_smaller_point - Open the position when the distance between the current price and the trend line is more than set points.

Order tp/sl

  • sell_limit_sl_point - The Sell Limit order stop loss point.
  • sell_limit_tp_point - The Sell Limit order target profit point.
  • Others by analogy.

Per order lot,if money not enough,system set the max lots

  • Per_order_lots - Per order lot,if money not enough,system set the max lots
Account currency settled(having forex deviation),Lots/SL changes
  • Max_loss_per_order - Maximum loss per order, maybe have forex deviation,Lots or SL will change.You can set 0 to turn off this feature.
  • margin_percent_per_order - Maximum margin percentage for each order.
  • max_lot_change_option - If necessary, Change lots or stop loss.(The EA will take Max_loss_per_order as the highest priorityso Lots or stop loss might be changed)
Tester option
  • change_trading_date_in_tester - The default cache duration of MT5 tester is one year, so when you need to draw a trend line for more than one year, you need to enable this option. The trend line will be refreshed every day after enable(Like day_refresh open).
  • start_trading_date - If change_trading_date_in_tester is true, select the time when you want to start trading.

Special situations for EA trades that need to be skipped

  • This option allows you to limit the allowed spread and fluctuation when placing an order.



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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
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Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Experts
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Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
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Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
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XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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AlphaTrendline
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For : Forex, XAUUSD, XAGUSD,OIL Knowing the direction of a symbol (will it go up, go down, or have an oscillating trend?) but not knowing when to set up a position or control profits/losses, the EA is your best choice. The EA, a very suitable filter, is part of my trading system. It can simplify my transactions. For example, when I think the symbol will go up, I open the buy limit mode and let it start trading after parameter optimization. If I make a wrong judgment, the EA will minimize my loss
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