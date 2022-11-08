Big Ben Trading MO

Big Ben Trading is a white box EA based on the London Open method. Using fractals it will identify support and resistance levels and determine the consolidation zone from the pre-European open. Trades are taken at the break of the support or resistance once European markets get underway counting on greater liquidity to sustain the price swing. 

Features

  • medium frequency trading best suited for retail fx platforms
  • can trade large spreads of regulated brokers
  • does not require low latency
  • multiple logic for trade management
  • no pyramids, no martingales
  • option for hard dollar stops
  • does not use lot management tricks

Users are encouraged to test the method with other instruments with the key requirement being, the underlying market of the instrument opening and closing along with the European session. Suggested instrument for trading, EURUSD


INPUT PARAMETERS

LotSize: number of contracts to trade, default setting is 1 full lot. Ideally should be no more than 1 full lot per 10,000.

RangeLimit: default setting is 0.4. This parameter prevents the EA from taking trades when the Asian Session has been very active going past the range limit of the daily average (ATR * RangeLimit). This is meant to keep the EA out of the market in whipsaw conditions. 

TPinPoints: Number of points from open price for a fixed Take Profit. Default is 0, developers’ preference.

Example:  EURUSD Open Sell = 0.9890

TPinPoints =  0.0070

Take Profit = 0.9820

 

USDJPY Open Buy = 145.00

TPinPoints = 0.0080

Take Profit = 145.80


SLinPoints: Number of points from open price for a fixed Stop Loss. Default is 0, developers’ preference.

Example: GBPUSD Open Buy = 1.1200

SLinPoints =  0.0040

Stop Loss = 1.1160


AUDUSD Open Sell = 0.6300

SLinPoints = 0.0060

Stop Loss = 0.6370

Special setting is “-1” tells EA to use the other side, support or resistance, of the consolidation as a stop loss area. 


TightRules: The preferred setting is "True". Limits the EA to opening trades only from the open of European markets till close. If false trading is done on a 24H basis making it prone to false breakouts. 

SelectiveEntry: When "True", only allows breakout trading in the direction of the intermediate daily chart direction. If false will trade any breakout that occurs regardless of intermediate trends. 

TradeManager1: When “True” is responsible for closing trades based on price action looking for suggestions of lost momentum or a possible reversal. 

TradeManager2: Designed primarily for managing trades in sluggish trending markets prone to generating false price action reversal signals around a slowly moving mean price. 

NoFloater: If "True" closes a trade at the end of the server trading day if at least breaking even. Will not allow a trade to continue to float beyond the second trading day regardless if profiting or losing. 

AntiCatastrophe: Prevents floating losses from turning into catastrophic losses. This is accomplished by closing floating losses when market structure has potentially changed during the course of the trading day. 

HardStop and HardStop USD: Closes trades when losses are equal to or exceeding a hard USD figure. This is particularly useful when dealing with money management rules for Prop Firm challenges. Note that cut losses from a Hard Stop will likely exceed the stated figure according to the size of the trade, gaps in the chart, or speed of price action. So do not use the full value of a Prop Firms daily limit. We suggest using $530 per 1 standard lot for a hard dollar stop. 


Note: We DO NOT GUARANTEE that use of the Big Ben Trading MO will result in passing Prop Firm challenges. 


Recommended products
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Experts
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.54 (28)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Golden Weapon EA
Gunapu Sankara Rao
Experts
Golden Weapon EA for MT4 Automated Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex Trading Golden Weapon EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to execute trades automatically using a rule-based trading methodology combined with configurable risk management and trade management features. The EA continuously analyzes market conditions and opens trades only when its predefined trading criteria are satisfied. It is suitable for traders who prefer sys
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
AI Trading System
Ramzi Abuwarda
Experts
**AI TRADING SYSTEM for MT4 – Your Ultimate AI-Powered Profit Machine!** Unlock the future of trading with the **AI TRADING SYSTEM**, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) that uses powerful AI-driven strategies to maximize profits across all currency pairs. While it's designed for versatility, it delivers **exceptional performance on major pairs** like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY, helping you stay ahead of the market. With **two distinct trading modes**, the AI TRADING SYSTEM adapts to your t
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Trend Gold
An Qing Hu
Experts
Trend Gold EA is a fully automatic gold trading system that combines trend-following and grid averaging, exclusively developed for the XAUUSD instrument. Its core entry logic relies on triple verification from trend identification, trend strength evaluation and price filtering. Equipped with Martingale progressive lot averaging and intelligent trailing stop loss, the EA gains substantial returns during trending markets and generates steady profits via global total take-profit rules in ranging ma
EA Black Lion
Mohamed Hassan
5 (4)
Experts
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  EA BLACK LION  is an expert advisor that is the true definition of a scalper where it's able to spot real divergence movements in the forex market. It is highly sophisticated because it can spot potential reversal or continuation patterns. The real-time divergence patterns are visually shown to you on your MT4 chart. (This is game changing because you actually see the strategy in front of you)  It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfull
Vermont
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The work of the advisor is based on the lagging properties of trend indicators. At the time of finding the price in the consolidation zones, when the technical indicators data do not correspond to the current price formations, the adviser decides on entering the market. Each transaction has a rigid stop-loss and take-profit. Each trade is controlled by a trailing stop. Recommended trading instruments: EURUSD 5m, GBPUSD 5m, USDJPY 5m. Settings: Comment to order - Comment to opened orders; Take
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Experts
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
CapitalRiskPerTrade
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
Expert Advisor (EA),  MA Following  commonly known as a trading bot. It implements a grid trading strategy with the following characteristics: Moving Average and Standard Deviation : The EA uses a Moving Average (MA) as the core of its trading strategy, combined with Standard Deviation (SD) for trade entry and exit decisions. There are four types of MAs available: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, and Linear Weighted. Users can select the MA type and set its period, as well as the period and facto
Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
Buti Andy Moeng
5 (1)
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Expert Smart Trend MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.5 (2)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signal
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Macd Pro I
Steve Zoeger
Experts
MACD Pro I EA https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. The Ea is based on the MACD Indicator and 3 more and has been kept simple. ========================================= Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time. =========================================== => works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Solemnity
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor identifies the beginning of a wave movement and starts working according to the direction of the new wave. It uses tight stop loss and take profit. Built-in protection against spread widening. Control of profit is performed by the tight trailing stop feature. Lot calculation is based on stop loss. For example, if stop loss is 250 points and MaxRisk = 10%, the lot size will be calculated in such a way that triggering the stop loss would lead to a loss equal to 10% of the deposi
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
DAX H1 3stars
Marek Kupka
Experts
This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX H1 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX H1 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS. Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been back
DAX M30 3Eas
Marek Kupka
Experts
This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX M30 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX M30 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been
OtmScalpHedge
Otmane Achandir
Experts
OtmScalp EA V1 - Automated Trading Expert Advisor Scalping-Style Expert Advisor for EUR, Gold & Cryptocurrency Markets This MT4 Expert Advisor implements automated scalping strategies designed for short-term trading on EUR currency pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), and Bitcoin markets. The EA uses algorithmic analysis to execute trades based on predefined market conditions. note : text me befor buy for more info  Trading Approach The EA employs scalping methodology, focusing on: Short-term price movements a
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
For gold 15 minutes Short Trading Strategy
Heng Wang
Experts
The Gold Unilateral Short 15-Minute Advanced Strategy Trading System employs a newly developed multi-modal trading strategy. It focuses exclusively on short positions, aligning with the bearish macro trend on the daily chart, so you can use it with confidence. It can deliver monthly returns of up to around 70%. This trading system is the result of over 10 years of research by its author in computer systems, mathematical statistics, quantitative trading, and various mathematical models. The tradi
Glitter Grass
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
ADVISOR "GG" - UNIVERSAL, ABLE TO TRADE YOURSELF AND WITH THE HELP OF A TRADER! THE PANEL SHOWS THE ENTIRE DOWNLOAD TO HELP WHEN TRADING. BUTTONS PRESENT   1.CLOSING PROFITABLE ORDERS  2. CLOSE ALL ORDERS  3. LOCKING THESE POSITIONS TO SET UP THE EXPERT, THE DISTANCE IS USED, WHICH DEPENDS ON THE TREND TO OPTIMIZE THE TREND, THERE IS A SPECIAL ALGORITHM! WHEN TRADING, YOU CAN ADD OPENING ORDERS MANUALLY, IT IS ALSO POSSIBLE TO LOCK ALL OPEN ORDERS! IF YOU DO NOT TRADE WITH THE HELP OF
PeakFighter
Yunmin Fang
Experts
PeakFighter Program is built on a cutting-edge trend detection strategy that breaks through the traditional analytical framework. It deconstructs and reorganizes classic indicators such as MA (Moving Average) and CCI (Commodity Channel Index) for unconventional application, moving beyond the inherent usage logic of these indicators. This approach enables the program to accurately capture trend initiation signals and critical conditions of oscillating fluctuations. Compared with traditional anal
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.92 (13)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Experts
RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
TopBottomEA
lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
Experts
TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review