Algo Bot is an expert advisor that is designed and optimized for GBPUSD.

It is extremely easy to use, just open the GBPUSD pair, load the bot and activate Algo Trading. You can leave the default values.

This bot does not use any technical indicator, its algorithm is based on price action, placing BuyLimit and SellLimit orders in optimal zones for GBPUSD.





The parameters of the EA are:

Magic number: Number to identify the positions of this EA.

Points to place the next order: Points at which the next BuyLimit or SellLimit order will be placed.

Percentage of profit on the balance to close the position: Percentage of profit on the balance to close the positions.

Alpha 1, Alpha 2, Alpha 3 and Alpha 4: Parameters used to do internal math calculations.





For optimization: