Algo Bot

Algo Bot is an expert advisor that is designed and optimized for GBPUSD.
It is extremely easy to use, just open the GBPUSD pair, load the bot and activate Algo Trading. You can leave the default values.
This bot does not use any technical indicator, its algorithm is based on price action, placing BuyLimit and SellLimit orders in optimal zones for GBPUSD.

The parameters of the EA are:
  • Magic number: Number to identify the positions of this EA.
  • Points to place the next order: Points at which the next BuyLimit or SellLimit order will be placed.
  • Percentage of profit on the balance to close the position: Percentage of profit on the balance to close the positions.
  • Alpha 1, Alpha 2, Alpha 3 and Alpha 4: Parameters used to do internal math calculations.

For optimization:
  • Alpha 1: Minimum 50 and maximum 1000, step 25
  • Alpha 2: Minimum 5 and maximum 40, step 5
  • Alpha 3: Minimum 1 and maximum 10, step 1
  • Alpha 4: Minimum 1000 and maximum 10000, step 500
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4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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