Seven copies left at $99 USD. Next price is 149 USD

.set file Smooth Lift is an indicator-based trading system that includes 7 indicators, including trend indicators, volume indicators and indicators of possible price movement strength. They are used to confirm the analysis of the main Smooth Lift trading system. The trading is performed on 24/5.

The strategy was developed taking into account the movement of the currency pair USDCHF and the best trading performance is on it.





Recommendations:

- H1 USDCHF

- Leverage 1:500 or higher

- Minimum deposit 1000 units of currency or 10 USD of cent account

Parameters:

RSI- period of the RSI indicator

ATR-period of the ATR indicator

Take- profit in pips

Difference- distance between orders

Lot Module- lot selection mode

Lot - volume of lot

Magic- magic number

Be sure to write if you have any questions!